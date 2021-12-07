You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State softball announces 56-game schedule for 2022 season

Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Maddock

Infielder Emily Maddock (3) sprints to 1st during Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State announced the its 2022 schedule Tuesday morning.

The 56-game schedule starts with 25 straight games away from home, which has the team playing in five different tournaments against non-conference opponents.

Penn State will start its season in Leesburg, Florida, from Feb. 11-13, with the opponents still to be determined.

The Nittany Lions will host a total of 20 home games at the Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field.

The home-opener is slated for Mar. 18-20, against UMass Lowell.

