Penn State softball announces 56-game schedule for 2022 season

Penn State announced the its 2022 schedule Tuesday morning.

The 56-game schedule starts with 25 straight games away from home, which has the team playing in five different tournaments against non-conference opponents.

Penn State will start its season in Leesburg, Florida, from Feb. 11-13, with the opponents still to be determined.

The Nittany Lions will host a total of 20 home games at the Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field.

The home-opener is slated for Mar. 18-20, against UMass Lowell.

