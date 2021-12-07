Penn State softball announces 56-game schedule for 2022 season

Penn State announced the its 2022 schedule Tuesday morning.
The 56-game schedule starts with 25 straight games away from home, which has the team playing in five different tournaments against non-conference opponents.
So excited to announce our 2022 schedule!
Penn State will start its season in Leesburg, Florida, from Feb. 11-13, with the opponents still to be determined.
The Nittany Lions will host a total of 20 home games at the Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field.
The home-opener is slated for Mar. 18-20, against UMass Lowell.
