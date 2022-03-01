Softball vs Rutgers, Home Run Celebration

The Penn State Softball team celebrates a home run during the softball game vs Rutgers at Beard Field on Friday, April 12, 2019. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Nittany Lions 6-1.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State announced on Monday that three of its upcoming games will be featured on live television this spring.

The Nittany Lions' rematch with Pittsburgh on March 16 will be broadcasted on ACC Network.

In Penn States' return to Big Ten play, the blue and whites' road doubleheader with Ohio State will be featured on Big Ten Network on April 5.

All of Penn State's home games and conference matchups will be available to fans with a subscription to Big Ten Plus.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags