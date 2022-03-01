Penn State announced on Monday that three of its upcoming games will be featured on live television this spring.

The Nittany Lions' rematch with Pittsburgh on March 16 will be broadcasted on ACC Network.

🚨 TV Time 🚨The Nittany Lions will have three televised games this season. #WeAre https://t.co/i4G7xtufla — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 1, 2022

In Penn States' return to Big Ten play, the blue and whites' road doubleheader with Ohio State will be featured on Big Ten Network on April 5.

All of Penn State's home games and conference matchups will be available to fans with a subscription to Big Ten Plus.

