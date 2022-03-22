Penn State is coming off a highly successful weekend of play on its home turf.

The Nittany Lions extended their win streak to six games after going a perfect 5-0 amid their first stint at Beard Field in 2022.

Among these wins included two volcanic performances at the plate, as the Nittany Lions defeated both UMass Lowell and Cornell via the mercy rule over the weekend.

However, there were also some closer wins as well, with the 2-1 extra-inning triumph over Rider on Sunday being the most clear example.

Coach Clarisa Crowell was highly complimentary of her players after that gutsy victory over the Broncs.

“Our resiliency and character was tested in that game to see if we could overcome not hitting the ball like we would’ve liked to,” Crowell said. “I thought that was a great team win.”

Junior infielder Lexi Black helped make the eight inning victory possible.

Black helped secure the narrow win by accounting for two of the team’s four hits in the contest, including the game winning RBI.

After that game, Black reflected on Penn State’s performance and also touched on the resiliency the team showed.

“There were a lot of confidence-building moments, a lot of moments where we had to fight through at bats and stay gritty on defense,” Black said. “So, I thought it was just great all around.”

This sense of toughness will be needed in the immediate future for the Nittany Lions. They’ll have just one day of rest before a quick turnaround against Saint Francis on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This game against the Red Flash will be the blue and white’s sixth home game in a row. In fact, Penn State won’t return to the road until an April 5 showdown with Ohio State.

After a long time away from home to start the year, junior pitcher Vanessa Oatley noted how having home-field advantage served as a real mood lifter.

“It feels awesome to play in front of our crowd again,” Oatley said. “Being a junior, I’d never played in front of this big of a crowd, so it’s been pretty awesome to come back home in my first game back.”

Oatley’s allusion to her “first game back” refers to her season debut on Saturday against UMass Lowell.

There, she returned from injury and picked up her first win of the season after coming in to relieve freshman Lydia Spalding.

Oatley and Spalding each saw their first starts of the season on Sunday, with Spalding getting the nod against Cornell while Oatley faced off against Rider.

With this expansion of the pitching rotation, as well as recent quality performances from the team as a whole, Crowell said she believes she has a wide variety of options on hand.

“We’re finally back to our full staff, and we haven’t had that for a really long time,” Crowell said. “This was our first weekend when we had that, and the timing is perfect.”

Having a full lineup will be big for the Nittany Lions ahead of the slate of games on tap for them, starting with the impending Tuesday showdown with Saint Francis.

The Red Flash are coming into the matchup with Penn State on a winning streak of their own.

They’ve won four in a row including three wins over LIU, winning those contests by a combined margin of 34-15.

Overall on the season, Saint Francis stands at 15-10, and it certainly has the potential to score some runs.

Therefore, the blue and white may need to channel its recent offensive output if it wants to emerge from this potential trap game with a win.

If Penn State’s bats continue connecting at their current rate, the Nittany Lions may threaten to make some noise once Big Ten play starts next weekend.

“We’ve all been working really hard at different things,” Black said. “I think that shows that we’re finally seeing the results we want and seeing good things come out of that.”

