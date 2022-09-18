Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Parshall

Penn State may have just found Bailey Parshall's replacement.

The blue and white added right-handed pitcher Abigail Britton to its 2024 recruiting class.

Britton is entering her junior season at Allegany High School after guiding the team to a State Championship in 2022.

The La Vale, Maryland, native also pitches for Glory Fastpitch Softball at the club level.

