Penn State may have just found Bailey Parshall's replacement.
The blue and white added right-handed pitcher Abigail Britton to its 2024 recruiting class.
Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Penn State 🦁💙🤍Thank you to everyone who made this possible. #WeAre @VGWillemssen @coach_crowell @CoachTylka @mysha_sataraka @PennStateSB @lexxx_20 @SuzyWillemssen @kevinbednoski pic.twitter.com/PtUEwRmsIO— Abigail Britton (@AbiBritton56) September 18, 2022
Britton is entering her junior season at Allegany High School after guiding the team to a State Championship in 2022.
The La Vale, Maryland, native also pitches for Glory Fastpitch Softball at the club level.
