The Penn State Softball team cheers after one player scored a homerun on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Purdue 15-2 in a doubleheader.

 Olivia Estright

Penn State has added the Pirate-Spartan Classic to its schedule during what was set to be its bye week.

As part of the Pirate-Spartan Classic, the Nittany Lions will make their way to Hampton, Virginia, to take on George Washington, Hampton, Norfolk State, and Delaware on March 3-5.

With this addition to the schedule, the blue and white is able to balance out its game schedule.

Penn State is participating in this tournament to make up for the Coastal Carolina Tournament which was rained out on the opening weekend.

