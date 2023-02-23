Penn State has added the Pirate-Spartan Classic to its schedule during what was set to be its bye week.

As part of the Pirate-Spartan Classic, the Nittany Lions will make their way to Hampton, Virginia, to take on George Washington, Hampton, Norfolk State, and Delaware on March 3-5.

Watch out Nittany Lions Fans! 👀Penn State has added the Pirate-Spartan classics to their schedule March 3-5! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/GisfpgrYQg — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) February 23, 2023

With this addition to the schedule, the blue and white is able to balance out its game schedule.

Penn State is participating in this tournament to make up for the Coastal Carolina Tournament which was rained out on the opening weekend.

