This week Penn State’s Bailey Parshall was named to the All-America third team by the NFCA.

Parshall is just the fifth Nittany Lion to be named to a NFCA All-America team.

https://twitter.com/pennstatesb/status/1532124042655834113?s=21&t=LAcAg2TIl2fZNK_18H6S1A

The senior Pennsylvania native was dominate, posting a 22-9 record and 1.68 ERA in 40 appearances this past year. Her season also included 20 complete games and nine shutouts.

Parshall became the third player in program history to have 200 strikeouts or more in a season. The Nittany Lion's 212.1 innings pitched this year are fourth-most in a single season for the blue and white.

Parshall earned All-Big Ten and All-Region honors in May.

