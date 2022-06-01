Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Parshall

Pitcher Bailey Parshall (1) pitches during Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

This week Penn State’s Bailey Parshall was named to the All-America third team by the NFCA.

Parshall is just the fifth Nittany Lion to be named to a NFCA All-America team.

The senior Pennsylvania native was dominate, posting a 22-9 record and 1.68 ERA in 40 appearances this past year. Her season also included 20 complete games and nine shutouts.

Parshall became the third player in program history to have 200 strikeouts or more in a season. The Nittany Lion's 212.1 innings pitched this year are fourth-most in a single season for the blue and white.

Parshall earned All-Big Ten and All-Region honors in May.

