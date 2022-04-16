Once again, Penn State’s Bailey Parshall was excellent in the circle. The blue and white ace powered past Indiana for her eighth complete game shutout of the season.

Parshall finished the day with seven strikeouts against a Hoosiers offense that hardly swings and misses, as six batters average well over .300 at the plate.

Only allowing two hits on Friday, Parshall carried a no-hitter into the top of the fifth inning before an infield single gave Indiana its first knock of the game.

On the day, the blue and white offense out hit the Indiana lineup that ranks at the top of the Big Ten in offensive production.

“That’s a really good Indiana team,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “That’s the best offense over there in our conference, and those guys are swinging the bats really well.”

Crowell said she knew it was going to be a “great day” after watching Parshall warm up ahead of the first of three games against the Hoosiers.

The game plan for Parshall ahead of facing a “pretty aggressive” Indiana lineup wasn’t to get strikeouts, but rather, hitting her spots and relying on the blue and white defense behind her.

“Just trying to stick with my confidence and keeping the mindset of throwing strikes and getting outs 一 just pitching to contact,” Parshall said.

Having a pitcher like Parshall where Crowell can rely on her in almost every game is a “difference maker” for Penn State.

“Bailey Parshall did a tremendous job,” Crowell said. “She did a great job of executing the game plan.”

Parshall has been ready to go for the Hoosiers since the Nittany Lions last game, where they earned their first victory against a ranked opponent this season against Michigan.

Crowell said Parshall was one of the first players to text her the morning after the win about how she was “ready to go for IU.”

Crowell said Parshall’s “been locked in for a little bit with this series,” but it seems Parshall has been locked in all season. The blue and white ace has been dominant all season with hardly any bumps along the way.

In a season where Parshall recorded her first career perfect game against FIU, has four appearances with double digit strikeouts and 13 complete games, the senior has been the heart and soul behind the success of the Nittany Lions.

Parshall has preached her coach’s mentality, adopted from James Franklin, of going “1-0” and that’s exactly the mindset for the blue and white as it hopes to pick up another conference sweep this year.

“Today’s a great day, but tomorrow we wake up and we play again,” Parshall said. “We got to focus on tomorrow now.”

The Nittany Lions will have another opportunity to add to the win column as they wrap up the conference series on Saturday and Sunday.

Parshall said seeing what works in the circle against the Hoosiers lineup will be helpful to keeping the Indiana bats quiet the rest of the weekend.

“I was mixing [my curveball] to both sides of the plate and up,” Parshall said. “Continuing to mix that the next few days and my changeup, just working both speeds, is going to be pretty beneficial.”

The Indiana lineup is sure to not stay quiet for long, but it will have to keep up with a red-hot Penn State team if it wants to pick up a conference victory.

Maggie Finnegan, who placed the cherry on top of Friday’s shutout performance with a home run over the center field fence, said emotions are high in the blue and white dugout.

“We’re on a roll,” Finnegan said, “And I don’t think it’s gonna stop.”

