Penn State never got the bats going on Tuesday, but the pitching was nothing short of remarkable as one of the nation’s best pitchers, Bailey Parshall, single-handedly defeated in-state rival Pittsburgh.

Neither team was in the driver's seat and Parshall made sure of that. Inning after inning, Parshall sent batter after batter down, which became a trend throughout the game.

Coach Clarisa Crowell has been extremely vocal about how important her pitchers have been this season and how they contribute just as much as anyone else on the squad.

With this season being Parshall’s last, Crowell has pointed her out as the ace and credited her with her great work.

She praised Parshall and her teammates for getting behind her to get a gritty and hard win.

“I thought the dugout was great today and Bailey Parshall, I mean, what an incredible night she had. [Pitt’s] a good offensive team over there and she executed our game plan really well,” Crowell said.

Parshall has been the backbone of the team for many years and that doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon. Parshall recorded her 700th career strikeout in a pitching duel against Pitt graduate student Abby Edwards, showing why she is one of the best pitchers in college softball.

The 11-strikeout night also moves Parshall to second most career strikeouts in program history, only behind Missy Beseres’s 745 strikeouts from 2002-06.

Parshall received plenty of recognition last season, most notably being named the Penn State Female Athlete of the Year. She was also selected to the NFCA All-American Third Team, Big Ten All-Tournament Team, All-Big Ten First Team and NFCA Great Lakes All-Region, which shows how valuable she is to the team and she can makes the offense play her way and not how they want her to play.

Parshall threw 109 pitches across eight innings to keep her team’s struggling offense in the game. The Nittany Lions found a way to get the job done in the eighth inning, as Emily Maddock hit a walk-off single to bring Liana Jones home — the only time any player crossed home plate in the 1-0 win.

Parshall has shown she is nothing short of incredible all year and continued to display that when she stepped onto the mound against the Panthers.

When the bats are not going, she is the one to step in and save the day which is exactly what she did on Tuesday when Penn State needed some hope.

Last Saturday, the fifth-year pitched a complete game against Canisius. Three days later, she was thrown back into the fire immediately by coach Clarisa Crowell. However, Parshall’s arm seemed to be just as good, if not better.

Parshall was asked about the quick turnaround and how it impacted her after Tuesday’s win, “I feel like it's the name of the game. You know, we play 50-plus games a year, and this is my fifth time around, so my body is used to it,” Parshall said.

For the first time all year, Parshall was forced to go past the seventh inning once the game went into extra innings. It didn’t seem as if Parshall cared during the tight contest, as she continued to smile and have fun.

Crowell credited Parshall with being calm, cool and collected when the big moments arose throughout the game. When asked about her message to Parshall late in the game Crowell said, “For Bailey, the message doesn't change: just keep it simple and stay the course”.

Unsurprisingly, a pitching onslaught by Parshall has continued to happen game after game. Parshall can potentially get back on the mound on Friday in Penn State’s first conference game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE