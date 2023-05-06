Penn State goes the distance with Purdue, needing 12 innings to win

One team must win.

Up 1-0 in the series, Penn State looked to take Game 2 against Purdue on Saturday to win the series.

With a low-scoring 12-inning matchup, Penn State fought hard and was gritty in earning the victory over Purdue, winning 3-1.

After pitching for the duration of the first game, Coach Boo De Oliveira rested Alex Echazarreta and started Madi Elish.

The sophomore was already off to a better start than Echazarreta, boiling three Nittany Lion hitters to close out the top of the first.

Coach Clarisa Crowell sent out pitcher Bailey Parshall fully energized, as Parshall only played one inning before being taken out in the second.

The fifth-year senior is at the top of the pitching rankings in the Big Ten, and showed her craftsmanship off early in the game with a quick three-and-out of her own.

The second game seemed to carry off where the last game ended and constructed another pitcher’s duel in the ballpark.

Catcher Kathryn Rex was the one to break the ice and get on base, but it didn’t seem to affect the scoreboard. Elish has only allowed an ERA of 3.46 throughout the season which has kept her toe-to-toe with the opposition.

The catchers had a catcher's duel in the second inning as Summer Scarmardo got on base for her respective unit.

Scarmardo led the charge to get two other Boilermakers on base, potentially looking to be the game's first run.

However, Parshall had other plans as she sent Purdue back into the dugout, closing the door to the second inning.

Outfielder Lilia Crouthamel fired up the grill to cook a double play in the top of the third, a bunt from catcher Cassie Lindmark delivered her to third, setting her up for a 5-star dish to home.

Elish sent infielder Emily Maddock’s dish back into the kitchen, preventing another scoring chance.

Yet again, Parshall had an outstanding outing at the bottom of the third. Both pitchers were cooking with fire, but it would be up to the offense to put it out.

Elish, like a cook, kept her delish dishes going, hoping her offense would take the lead as she held the Nittany Lions in a cage for now. Finally, Echazarreta hit a dinger — making that back-to-back home runs for the fifth-year pitcher.

Parshall said enough is enough and ended the fourth, but Purdue was still up 1-0 entering the fifth.

Elish let the lions loose, succumbing to Penn State’s hitters and allowing the bases to load up. On the ropes now, the blue and white threw the punches, cracking the first run from outfielder Lydia Coleman.

Out of nowhere, Elish was able to take control of the damage and only coughed up one run, even with the Nittany Lions on the verge of pouncing.

With the score all even at one apiece, Crowell decided to replace Parshall with pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter, who pitched six innings in the previous contest against Purdue.

Lingenfelter picked up where she left off in Game 1, boiling the Boilermakers to allow her offense to take the field at the top of the sixth.

Nothing took place in the sixth, making it anybody’s game with one final inning. In what may be considered a surprising move, Elish was swapped by Echazarreta, who retook the mound and finished the game.

Echazarreta has a higher ERA than Elish as it nears the 3.90 mark. She has lost 13 contests, but she was still able to get the job done and eliminate any scoring potential.

As the Boilermakers failed to take the lead, the game continued into additional innings. A silent eighth inning propelled the game into a ninth inning.

With another stalemate, infielder Mel Coombs ignited and swiped two bases, racking up her stolen bases to 21 for the season.

Coombs’ electrifying play sparked some fight for the Nittany Lions, packing all three bases. With what seemed like a daunting task, needing three outs with bases loaded, Echazaretta stood tall to the challenge as she seemed to be the main character in the game.

Another inning for the books, nearing the game to the tenth inning. Neither pitcher wanted to lose the game for their squad, but one team must prevail at the end of the day

The eleventh inning rolled around as both pitchers still were styling out for their teams. Lingenfelter garnered her sixth strikeout of the day in the tenth inning, tallying her total strikeouts to 100 for the season.

Apart from the sublime opportunity for the blue and white in the ninth inning, both offenses struggled to get a hitter on a base. Lingenfelter kept dancing in the circle, having Purdue’s hitters on their toes going into the twelfth inning.

When Penn State wanted to end the game with a win, infielder Maggie Finnegan was the answer. The senior journeyed to third base, hoping someone could bring her home.

Infielder Kaitlyn Morrison seemingly buried the hatchet on the game, shooting Finnegan and infielder Lexie Black back home to rally the score to 3-1. Echazarreta kept Penn State in check until finally her and the defense gave in.

Echazaretta’s day was finished after that, making way for pitcher Mo Wimpee to relieve the game. Losing 3-1, Purdue’s chances of winning diminished by the minute.

With that, the Boilermakers will look to snub a win from Nittany Lions in the final game as they have already lost the series.

