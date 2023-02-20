In a very successful opening week for Penn State’s pitchers, they have earned a couple of conference awards to go along with it.

Penn State’s fifth-year ace, Bailey Parshall, was named Big Ten Player of the Week after a busy weekend.

Bailey Parshall #queenB is your Big Ten Pitcher of the week for the fourth time in her career!Parshall struck out 22 batter this weekend in Jacksonville and held opponents to a .078 batting average against! #WeAre #queenB #dominance pic.twitter.com/n4ui3MqHGE — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) February 20, 2023

After pitching 15 innings, Parshall fanned 22 batters, allowed four hits, and gave up no runs in these contests.

Coming off of her best season, she continues to prove her worth in the league.

Accompanying Parshall after a successful debut, Paige Maynard has earned Big Ten Freshmen of the Week.

In a win against Bethune-Cookman, Maynard registered a complete-game no-hitter along with four strikeouts.

Paige Maynard is your Big Ten Freshman of the Week! Maynard's no-hitter against Bethune-Cookman was the first ever no-hitter in a pitchers first career appearance in Nittany Lions history! Maynard added four strikeouts and didn't allow a free pass. #WeAre #Dominance pic.twitter.com/2wCQVgSrpO — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) February 20, 2023

Her no-hitter was the first in program history for a first game in the circle.

Maynard is one of two freshmen pitchers, and after a start like that, she looks to keep it going in future competitions.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball mercy-rules Memphis to close out Jacksonville Tournament After what has been a successful weekend, 4-0 Penn State looked to close the Jacksonville To…