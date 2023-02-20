Penn State softball vs. Indiana, Parshall

Penn State softball pitcher Bailey Parshall pitches during the game against Indiana on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 6-0.

 Ryan Bowman

In a very successful opening week for Penn State’s pitchers, they have earned a couple of conference awards to go along with it.

Penn State’s fifth-year ace, Bailey Parshall, was named Big Ten Player of the Week after a busy weekend.

After pitching 15 innings, Parshall fanned 22 batters, allowed four hits, and gave up no runs in these contests.

Coming off of her best season, she continues to prove her worth in the league.

Accompanying Parshall after a successful debut, Paige Maynard has earned Big Ten Freshmen of the Week.

In a win against Bethune-Cookman, Maynard registered a complete-game no-hitter along with four strikeouts.

Her no-hitter was the first in program history for a first game in the circle.

Maynard is one of two freshmen pitchers, and after a start like that, she looks to keep it going in future competitions.

