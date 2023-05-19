Opinion | Ranking the Penn State softball walk-up music

Who will be getting the aux?

As most people may know, in baseball and softball, athletes get their choice of song whenever they step up to bat. In this article, it will only cover the softball team, deciding which song is truly the best.

These decisions were based on how good the song was and how well it fit with the player. It was a tough decision between these songs as they are all good in their own way.

With that, let’s dive into my top five rankings for who truly deserves the aux whenever in the car or at a party.

No. 5 “Return of the Mack,” Amanda Mack

Not only was this song a great option, but Amanda Mack's last name being in the title meant this choice was destined to make it on the list.

It’s a great song by Mark Morrison, bringing you back to the 90’s. It’s not the best on the list, but certainly a banger nonetheless.

When I heard it, I added it to my playlist because I forgot how good of a song it was. However, it’s a bit slow for a walk-up song.

Mack may get the aux due to her knowledge of some classics, but other walk-up songs impressed me more.

No. 4 “Black Betty,” Lexie Black

Like Mack’s song, Lexie Black chose a song with her name in it, and it's a banger.

I never heard this song before Black stepped up to the plate, but the energetic beat makes you bop your head uncontrollably. It just gets you going and makes you feel good.

This song doesn't stand out from the rest, but it's not a bad song, regardless.

Because of her creativity in getting a song with her name, like Amanda, I would love to hear the rest of her playlist.

No. 3 “Run This Town,” Lilia Crouthamel

This was tough to rank because I do really like this song — it's a great song — but it's still not the ideal walk-up song.

It gets the job done once Rihanna starts singing the chorus, but the rest of these are more my preference of a walk-up song.

Lilia Crouthamel certainly gets the aux in the respect that she chose a song that has the likes of Rihanna, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

This is also one of my favorite Rihanna songs, so it notches a well-earned spot at No. 3.

No. 2 “Backseat Freestyle,” Mel Coombs

A classic for any Kendrick Lamar fan, Mel Coombs brought the heat with this song.

I really like Backseat Freestyle and think it may be Kendrick’s best song, if not definitely one of his best.

This fast-paced song earned a higher spot than its competitors, but it still doesn’t earn the top spot in this ranking.

It honestly makes sense that the fastest song here goes with the fastest player on the team, but that might just be a coincidence.

Because Coombs likes Kendrick, she can get aux a few times because I know she will cook with some Kendrick bangers.

No. 1 “The Next Episode,” Kaitlyn Morrison

As you can tell, I like more of a rap song for a walk-up.

This is what I usually know as a classic rap song that has it all. Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre are great at sharing bars here, creating a great vibe on the record.

There’s no wonder why Morrison has hit seven home runs — it’s because of this song. Who wouldn’t feel like they could slam the ball home upon hearing that intro?

If Morrison really knows her classic rap, I would love to hear her playlist sometime soon. She shows great taste in music, earning her the aux out of the Penn State softball crew.

Honorable mentions

Some honorable mentions are Cassie Lindmark’s “Hungry Like the Wolf” just because I like Duran Duran and this is the artist’s best song.

Also, Emily Maddock’s “Good Day” represents her personality so well that it had to get a shoutout.

Congrats, Kaitlyn Morrison, and I hope you can share that playlist someday soon.

