One last ride at Beard Field | Penn State softball reflects on seniors' impact

Saturday’s doubleheader was one for the books.

The Penn State Nittany Lions swept Illinois during their final two games at home this season.

The day was filled with long balls, home run robberies and filled stands. For the Nittany Lions, a pair of wins is always nice, but that’s not what was celebrated at Beard Field.

In its back-to-back victories, Penn State honored its seven graduating seniors throughout the day. Little did they know that Sunday’s matchup would get rained out and Saturday’s contests would be their last games on their home turf.

Despite the last home game of the season, players and coaches reflect on the seniors' impact on and off the field.

“I’m just really proud of what they’ve meant to this team,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “They just really have had a profound impact on our program.”

This is Crowell’s third year at the helm in Happy Valley, and in her short time here, she’s coached Penn State to historic heights.

In addition to her coaching abilities, Crowell has a skillful lineup of upperclassmen who played a pivotal role in the squad’s success.

The Nittany Lion win was fueled by senior energy with their scoring drives. Bombs and clutch hits were dominated by seniors Maggie Finnegan, Lexie Black, Kaitlyn Morrison, Cassie Lindmark and Michelle Leone.

In addition to the team playmakers, some of these athletes are ranked among the Big Ten statistical leaders, such as Lexie Black — who sits at fourth in the Big Ten in terms of slugging percentage.

Crowell said she believes these leaders have helped prepare the underclassmen to step up in big-time competitions.

“They have done a great job from a leadership standpoint and training the future of our program,” Crowell said.

Junior Emily Maddock is a perfect example — currently second in the Big Ten in batting average, she always finds a way on base.

Maddock said the seniors are like her big sisters, and she looks specifically up to her teammate Black.

“It’s going to be hard not having them here and have someone to constantly look up to and try to be like,” Maddock said. “Hopefully, we’ll just follow in their footsteps and emulate them as best we can.”

Meanwhile, it’s a bittersweet ending for Black.

The All-American is excited to see the final series of the season against Purdue. She was eager to finish strong but was at a loss when describing her time in State College.

“It’s hard to put into words. I’ve loved every minute of it, my class, all my teammates past and present,” Black said. “We’ve seen continual growth, and I’m excited to see where we end up.”

Also celebrated were the heavily decorated fifth-year players, including Bailey Parshall, Lilia Crouthamel, Kylee Lingenfelter and Morgan Farrah.

Both Parshall and Lingenfelter were on the mound in the home finale. The senior duo not only account for one of the best pitching staffs in the conference, but also crucial wins throughout the season.

“Kylie did an awesome job and I’m happy to see Bailey come in and close that out on the back end for us,” Crowell said, “but those two have been fantastic.”

Crowell went beyond their successes in circle. Not only do they complement each other well, but they do a lot for the program as leaders — specifically Parshall.

“She’s the type of person that does all those things behind the scenes,” Crowell said. “She’s the unsung hero of the locker room because of all the things she does for this program.”

This group of upperclassmen have helped carry Penn State to its most recent successes. Yet, they are more than just softball players, according to Crowell.

A big part of Penn State’s mindset is its players leaving their jersey better than they’ve found it, and the graduating student-athletes have accomplished that.

Crowell described her seniors as “people first and foremost,” and raved about the impact that they have had not only on the softball side, but overall and on their teammates.

It was an emotional day for everyone, but the reigning ECAC Coach of the Year is grateful for all that these players have achieved.

“I’m sad to see them all go, but I’m excited for them in their next chapter,” Crowell said. “I’m just so proud of them and thankful for everything they’ve done.”

