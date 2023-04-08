After losing its last contest, Penn State looked to get even with Northwestern.

The game ended up being a disaster for the blue and white with Northwestern wreaking havoc on the team, as it won 24-6.

The Nittany Lions brought Bailey Parshall into the circle to accomplish this.

For Northwestern, it brought Cami Henry into the circle.

Penn State didn’t have the start it expected. In the second inning, Parshall surrendered an RBI single from Angela Zedak. Following that, things only went on the downtrend for the Nittany Lions.

Parshall then surrendered a two-RBI single, putting the game at 3-0. The pitcher then allowed another pair of RBI singles, bringing Northwestern’s advantage to five runs.

At this point, Parshall’s day was already done. In the bottom of the second, she had already surrendered five runs and it clearly was not her day.

Coach Clarisa Crowell brought in Vanessa Oatley to attempt to stop the bleeding, but this did not work. With two outs, Oatley immediately surrendered a two-run home run to Jordyn Rudd.

The Wildcats followed with another two-run blast from Nikki Cuchran. Oatley then allowed two more RBI singles, and just like that, it was 11-0 in the second inning. Crowell finally had enough, and she put in Paige Maynard to finally get out of the inning trailing big.

In the third inning, the blue and white struck back. With one out, Melody Coombs notched a two-run shot, bringing the game 11-2.

This game did not seem to be Penn State’s day, as in the third inning, Maynard found herself in a pickle, with bases loaded and no outs. With a 3-to-2 count, Maynard walked Zedak to bring another runner in.

After this, Maynard gave up a sac-fly RBI, bringing the contest back to an 11-run lead. This was overall a bad contest for the Nittany Lions, as a throwing error brought the Wildcats in for yet-another run. Maynard then allowed an RBI single, followed by a three-run rocket.

The game was 18-2 in the top of the third inning. The bleeding seemed to never stop, as the freshman pitcher let up an RBI single and an RBI-double, making the game 21-2 at the end of the 3rd inning.

Despite struggles on the other side, the blue and white’s hitting was not the problem. It’s simply hard to keep up with a team putting up multiple 10-run innings.

In the top of the fourth, Lexie Black hit a home run, bringing the game to 21-3.

The fifth inning was the biggest statement for the Nittany Lions’ offense. The team notched two home runs from Lilia Crouthamel and Emily Maddock, bringing in a total of three runners.

The game ended as a bloodbath, as Penn State fell to the purple and white in a mercy rule at 24-6.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball comes up short against Northwestern, drops series opener On Friday, Penn State took on No. 23 Northwestern in its seventh game of conference play, tr…