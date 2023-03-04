On Saturday, Penn State took on Norfolk State in its second game of the Pirate-Spartan Invitational.

After winning their first game by a large margin in the showcase, the Nittany Lions followed up the game with an impressive 8-1 win behind fifth-year senior Kylee Lingenfelter’s 17 strikeouts.

To start off the game, junior second baseman Melody Coombs of Penn State reached on an error hoping to start the scoring barrage early. With one out in the inning after a popup by senior left fielder Lydia Coleman, Coombs decided to be aggressive and steal second base, sliding in easily to set the tone for the game and enter scoring position. The Nittany Lions were unable to capitalize as the next batter struck out.

Norfolk State set the tone early, drawing first blood when senior center fielder Imani Moore singled to right field. Immediately after, senior first baseman Gabby Vaughan hit a dinger into left field to drive in Moore and prove that they belong with the heavy hitters.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t counter with any of their offense in the second, going three and out. Norfolk State came out of the field with more offense by hitting a single, but Lingenfelter began to heat up as she struck out the next three batters.

The blue and white finally woke up after two sluggish innings. Norfolk State senior pitcher Alexis Robinson started off the inning by hitting grad student Morgan Farrah and then walking fifth year senior center fielder Lilia Crouthamel. Coleman, after flying out in her first at bat followed the walk up with her own double and drove a run in which would be one of many runs in the inning.

Senior right fielder Maggie Finnegan hit a single driving in Crouthamel, and immediately after, senior first baseman Lexie Black reached on an error. Senior catcher Kathryn Rex singled up the middle which allowed Finnegan and Black to score, putting the Nittany Lions up by three runs. Penn State would go on to score three more runs on a Kaitlyn Morrison double and a flyout by Lauren Marcotte.

Lingenfelter would go on to pitch another stellar inning, striking out three batters and walking one in a fairly easy inning.

The fourth inning started out exactly how the first began as Crouthamel popped out then Coombs singled to left field, stole second base and scored on an error by Norfolk State. Black would follow the strong start to the inning with her own single but the next two batters would both pop out to end the inning.

The trend of Lingenfelter starching her opponent became a common theme as she pitched another three and out striking out two batters.

After Anderson let up seven runs, Norfolk State coach Carrie Hoeft stepped in and decided Robinson’s time was over. Senior pitcher Cam Anderson would come in and stop the bleeding, walking two batters and allowing a hit but not allowing Penn State to extend its lead any further.

At the bottom of the fifth, Lingenfelter uncharacteristically started off the inning by walking redshirt senior Jada Dixon. She then proceeded to continue the trend of striking each batter out and ending the inning with three batters going down on pitches.

The sixth inning was scoreless as Penn State got two runners on base but couldn’t capitalize. The Nittany Lions’ ace, Lingenfelter, proceeded to strike out two batters causing Norfolk State to go three and out as she recorded her 15th strikeout on the day.

Leading by six runs the Nittany Lions said, “We’re not done yet,” as sophomore Maddie Gordon walked and immediately stole second. Gordon would use her feet again and steal third. Soon after, Farrah hit a single to drive her in and extend Penn State’s lead to seven. The blue and white got two more players on base but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

To finish the game Lingenfelter struck out a batter and recorded two outs allowing the Nittany Lions to win their second game on the weekend.

