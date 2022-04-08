Penn State hit the road for the first time in 13 games on Friday, as the Nittany Lions traveled to Ann Arbor for Game 1 of a weekend series against Michigan.

Coming into the contest with plenty of momentum following their 3-0 sweep of Purdue a week earlier, Penn State failed to stay in the win column in a 8-0 losing effort against the Wolverines.

In the circle, the Nittany Lions went with the dependable senior Bailey Parshall. Michigan gave the nod to senior Alex Storako, who many consider to be the Big Ten’s top pitcher, and the talent in the square quickly took over the game.

Once the contest got started, things took a while to pick up offensively. Through the fourth inning, there were no scores on the board.

But in the bottom of that inning, Michigan’s fifth-year senior third baseman Taylor Bump hit a three-run homer to give the Wolverines the first score of the game.

The homer was just Parshall’s second hit allowed in the contest up to that point. However, things continued to fall off the rails for Parshall and Penn State from there.

The fifth inning proved disastrous, with Michigan scoring five runs on three to cause a mercy rule-induced 8-0 defeat for Penn State.

Pitching duel never manifests

Once the two Big Ten rivals announced their top aces would be matching up on Friday, this game seemed fairly predictable.

With Parshall and Storako holding a 1.43 and 1.53 ERA on the season, respectively, it was hard to fathom there would be much offense in this matchup.

That held true through the first half of the game, as Penn State managed a single hit through four innings while Michigan totaled none through its first three innings at-bat.

But the aforementioned scoring spurts in the fourth and fifth innings caused this matchup of the Big Ten’s top arms to not live up to expectations.

This shouldn’t be a reason to suddenly lose faith in Parshall, but it wasn’t a game worth remembering for her either.

With Storako totaling nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed in this ball game, it’s quite clear that she won this matchup.

Bats gone missing

With the mercy-rule loss Penn State suffered on Friday, it was clear the offense just didn’t have the same energy it did a week earlier against Purdue.

Junior first baseman Lexi Black was the only Nittany Lion to record a hit in this game, but besides that, the blue and white had no answer for Storako’s play.

While they have two more opportunities to bounce back from this defeat over the weekend, this is certainly not the start to the series Penn State was hoping for.

Just the beginning

Penn State will have to play the Wolverines two more times in the coming days, and after Friday’s thrashing, that might sound like an ominous task.

Assuming Storako isn’t seen again, which is no guarantee, then the Nittany Lions certainly will still have a chance at righting the ship during this three-game series.

Although Michigan has long been the standout of the Big Ten, it only holds a 3-4 record in conference play this season.

If Penn State can regroup and find ways to exploit Michigan’s weaknesses, then this weekend won’t be all doom and gloom for the blue and white.

