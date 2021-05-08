After a hotly contested yet winless doubleheader against Indiana Friday night, Penn State entered Saturday’s affairs looking to flip the script.

In another two-game showdown with the Hoosiers, the Nittany Lions came up short once more, dropping the first game 4-1 before their day went further south with a 17-0 mercy-rule loss in the second leg.

With Logan Black in the circle for Penn State, the first game began well for Indiana, with Gabbi Jenkins hitting a triple in the team’s first at-bat and eventually coming across to give the Hoosiers an early lead. Lilia Crouthamel then recorded the blue and white’s first hit in the second, hitting a single to the left side and eventually being stranded.

Lexie Black recorded another hit for the Nittany Lions in the third. Shelli Rivard pinch ran for Black and eventually reached third but failed to score.

Indiana extended its lead to two in the third frame off an RBI single before loading the bases in the same inning. However, all three runners were left aboard to leave the score at 2-0 in favor of the home squad.

After a scoreless fourth inning from each side, Crouthamel began the fifth with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. After advancing to third on a hit from Dani Fey, Crouthamel came across to cut Indiana’s lead down to one.

Indiana then got its bats going in the fifth, batting in two runs on two doubles to extend its lead to three with two innings to play.

A scoreless sixth inning led to Penn State’s last offensive opportunity in the seventh, but it could not muster the necessary offense and the game ended in a 4-1 result in Indiana’s favor.

The second game began with more power from Indiana’s offense, with Bella Norton recording a two-run home run off of Kylee Lingenfelter to give the Hoosiers another early lead.

Penn State responded with back-to-back singles in the second, from Chelsea Bisi and Ally Kurland. Pinch running again, Rivard made it to third yet failed to cross home plate.

Indiana’s offense exploded in the second inning, with Annika Baez first recording a solo shot to increase Indiana’s lead. After loading the bases on two occasions, the Hoosiers ultimately notched seven hits in the inning, while bringing in eight runners to enter the third frame with a 10-0 advantage, with Lingenfelter, Oatley, and Black all appearing.

Indiana recorded a two-run home run in the third after already plating one, increasing its lead to 13, having recorded as many hits by that part of the game. Six more hits in the fourth, including another home run, increased Indiana’s lead to 17.

Hoosiers’ offense applies offensive pressure

After recording 11 hits in an eight-run offensive performance, Indiana’s offense again proved difficult for Penn State to stop Saturday.

The Hoosiers recorded 12 in the first game off of Logan Black and Oatley. The defense played cleanly in a zero-error outing, but that amount of hits inevitably allowed Indiana to put its four runs across.

The second game was much easier for Indiana as it plated 17 runs off 19 hits by the end of the third inning.

Entering the day fifth in the Big Ten in total batting average, the Hoosiers certainly appeared to be a challenge, and over the last three games of the season, they showed just that.

Challenging day offensively for Penn State

The Nittany Lions entered Saturday with their offense having most recently played in a nine-hit, three-home run affair.

However, it could not achieve a similar result in Saturday's first leg, recording three hits, two of which coming from Crouthamel.

This could’ve been due to Emily Goodin’s presence in the circle for the Hoosiers, who entered the game fourth in the Big Ten with a 1.71 ERA. It was a continuation of her strong performance Friday, where she also held the Nittany Lions to just one run in that day’s first outing.

Four hits came in the second game, but nothing could be done to allow the blue and white to keep up with Indiana.

With six games remaining in the season, the Nittany Lions will hope to end their 2021 campaign with more offensive consistency.

Parshall’s absence felt in circle

Bailey Parshall did not make an appearance throughout the series.

Parshall has been Penn State’s ace this season, with 83 strikeouts and a 2.76 ERA across 88.2 innings pitched.

With her gone, Lingenfelter, Oatley, and Black pitched for the Nittany Lions, and while all three have certainly been beneficial to Penn State at times this season, they struggled against Indiana’s potent offense, giving up a total of 47 hits throughout the series’ four games.

Ahead of a busy week that includes a Tuesday doubleheader with Michigan State before a four game tussle against a strong Minnesota team, the Nittany Lions would benefit from having Parshall back for the season’s closing games.

