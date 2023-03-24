After posting a 3-1 record in the Penn State Softball Invitational, Penn State was ready to face Iowa, which was the first Big Ten team the unit faced this season.

After a long and grueling game, the Nittany Lions outlasted the Hawkeyes 3-2.

For the Hawkeyes, they just wrapped up playing in the USF Tournament, garnering a 2-2 record to add to their 18-11 record.

The Nittany Lions’ weekend again foresaw changes due to weather, canceling their game against Saint Francis.

Things seemed to carry on in a similar fashion to the blue and white’s game against Pitt on Tuesday. The offense started slowly, but ace Bailey Parshall kept things clean-slated on the opposing side.

Outfielder Tatianna Roman made an error in the bottom of the second that seemed promising but resulted in no runs.

Carrying over momentum from her game-winner against Pitt, infielder Emily Maddock started things where she left them.

Maddock is batting .389 for the year, which is the second-highest in the team, following infielder Kaitlyn Morrison.

When Maddock and Morrison succeed more often on offense, it has led to more production behind them in hitting.

Penn State’s defense has held opponents' offenses for long periods of the game, but eventually, it typically gives out. The defense did just that in the top of the fourth, allowing outfielder Nia Carter to score the game's first run.

Luckily for the blue and white, the defense shut down the offense before the black and yellow acquired another point to run away with the game.

With Iowa catching everything Penn State threw at them, coach Clarisa Crowell tried something new and put sophomore Maddie Gordon in for the first time this year.

Gordon didn’t show any nerves stepping up to bat, angling the ball perfectly to secure first base and bring the hit tally to three.

As things seemed to look up for the Nittany Lions, they walked off the field, still searching to tie the score up.

Pitcher Jalen Addmas caused Penn State’s hitters to struggle to convert its chances to runs but did not let her performance discourage them from coming back into the game.

Looking to make new adjustments, Crowell replaced Parshall with super senior Kylee Lingenfelter in the top of the sixth, even though Parshall was pitching a good game up till the run in the fourth.

Things looked dim with two more innings left for the Nittany Lions to find a run, but infielder Lexie Black wouldn’t go out without a fight.

What seemed to be a home run resulted in a triple to right field, refueling Penn State and cracking the code to Iowa’s stellar defense.

Crowell said that the team knows how to fight. “We didn’t know how, but we were going to figure out a way to win and they did,” Crowell said.

At the end of the sixth, the score was all tied 1-1, leaving all up to one last inning.

Lingenfelter proved her worth in the top of the seventh, leaving the opposing hitters with crumbs and little to get their bat across.

The mixture of Parshall’s ERA of 1.24 and Lingenfelter’s of 1.84 is a recipe for mayhem and something Crowell may stir up in future games.

The blue and white offense got off to a good start with outfielder Liana Jones finding first, leading outfielder Lilia Crouthamel to journey her way out the second.

Crouthamel almost made it home, but with a too-close-to-call play, the umpire ruled her out, sending the game to extra innings.

Without going to extra innings all season, Penn State found itself in back-to-back games resulting in extended matches.

Lingenfelter felt the pressure of the pitching duel and coughed up two hits with still zero outs.

As the top of the eighth dwindled, the fans were enraged by two no-calls by the umpire, but regardless, Carter came home on a sacrifice fly for the Hawkeyes, gaining the lead back with a score of 2-1.

The ball was in Penn State’s court to see whether it would answer the bell and get another game-tying run.

Again, the grittiness of the Nittany Lions was just enough to keep on pushing. Infielder Michelle Leone delivered Lydia Coleman home, tying the game at the end of the eighth.

After being taken out earlier in the game, Parshall returned inside the circle with the game on the line. The queen started where she left off, striking out Iowa’s hitters and putting her offense in a sublime position to win the game.

“The one thing about Bailey and Kylie is that they complement each other really well,” Crowell said. “Those two have been rockstars for us all year.”

With the game going on for too long, Jones wanted to put the game to bed in the ninth, ending the game with a walk-off home run to close the game 3-2.

If there were one takeaway from the game, it would be how tough Penn State played and continued to fight, earning the victory in the end.

“Our kids are awesome,” Crowell said. “I don’t know what else to say other than they fight and they’re gritty.”

