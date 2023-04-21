After a successful homestand at Beard Field, the Nittany Lions hit the road in hopes to keep their win streak alive.

Penn State topped the Maryland Terrapins 3-2 in extra innings on Friday, setting the tone for the weekend series.

It was a competitive matchup for the Big Ten rivals – just one win separates the two in conference standings.

It was scoreless throughout the first two innings, despite the number of runners left on base. The hits were threatened, but neither team could score.

Emily Maddock was consistent in the box, recording the lone hit for the blue and white in the top of the first.

Kylee Lingenfelter seemed a bit rattled in the circle, allowing two walks and two hits in her first pair of innings. The super senior was able to draw a few grounders to get her team out of a jam.

As the defense settled, Penn State’s offense looked to score some of those stragglers on the diamond. The Nittany Lions blew multiple scoring opportunities, leaving six ducks on the pond.

The red and black faced the same offensive struggles, leaving four costly runners on the basepath. One wild, inside pitch from Lingenfelter skimmed Jaeda McFarland, landing her on first, just two left turns from home.

Amelia Lech was able to fly out to deep left, scoring McFarland and putting the Terps up 1-0.

Meanwhile Maryland’s Courtney Wyche didn’t hesitate on the mound. The Terrapin senior caught Nittany Lions swinging, tallying nine K’s and no walks through the fourth.

Despite Wyche’s heat from the circle, Penn State was not giving up in the box. The Nittany Lions had nothing to show for it, but they made the pitcher work – forcing over 80 pitches to be thrown.

It was time for the fifth inning stretch and the Nittany Lions were reaching for the lead.

Cassie Lindmark lined up the middle, firing up the Penn State dugout. Back-to-back outs moved the blue and white 60 feet away from home. Slugger Lexie Black was due up and she knew her team was counting on her.

After trailing in the count 1-2, Black went yard for a two-run homer, pushing the Nittany Lions ahead of the Terps 2-1.

Penn State looked to quiet Maryland’s bats with ace Bailey Parshall. The Big Ten’s ERA leader didn’t intimidate the opponent at all – McFarland doubled off her first pitch.

Parshall was able to notch two outs, but Trinity Schlotterbeck recorded an RBI-single, tying the game two each.

It was crunch time. The final innings prove whether a team will seek victory or crack under the pressure.

Penn State’s defense didn’t crack.

Parshall wasn’t able to push past batters in the box, but her players stepped up their game. A thrilling, diving catch from Mel Coombs proved the blue and white wasn’t letting anything through.

Regardless of the lockdown defense, the Nittany Lions couldn’t score in the top of the seventh. In hopes of extra innings, Penn State needed to refocus on the dirt.

Maryland was able to knock a double into left field, putting the winning run in scoring position. The blue and white was able to catch two outs, but the black and red had a clear view of home.

After a routine grounder, Penn State was able to escape and charged into the eighth inning. As the game went later into the night, the tension grew thicker.

It was déjà vu for Lexie Black, as she knocked her second hit over the fence in College Park. The Nittany Lions were up 3-2, but had to hold the Terrapins to secure the win.

Maryland was no match for Parshall’s pitching and Black’s bombs as it fell to Penn State in extra innings, 3-2.

