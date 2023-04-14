On Friday, Penn State took home two wins in its doubleheader against Rutgers, winning 1-0 and 3-0, respectively.

The Nittany Lions had dropped their last five contests, all of which were in Big Ten play, so winning two games was much needed during a crucial time in the season.

The first game was a pitching duel where Kylee Lingenfelter pitched a complete game and held the Scarlet Knights scoreless en route to a victory.

In the later game, Bailey Parshall pitched a complete game like Lingenfelter and gave up zero runs. Sophomore designated player Maddie Gordon was the hero when she hit a bomb to left-center field that exited the park to drive in three runs.

The Nittany Lion pitchers looked like one of the best Big Ten pitching staffs, putting their best foot forward, wheeling and dealing and sending batters down left and right.

The pitching staff has struggled in the past couple of games, especially once it entered BIg Ten play. There have been six games in conference play that the team has let up five-plus runs prior to the meeting against Rutgers.

After a doubleheader defeat to Ohio State on Tuesday, Cassie Lindmark said the team needed to focus and control what it could control. After Friday’s success, Lingenfelter echoed this sentiment.

“We really tried to focus on having fun out there, doing what we do, focusing on what we do and only us. Control what we can control and play our game,” Lingenfelter said.

Prior to the Rutgers contest, Lingenfelter had gone into a bit of a slump in the past couple games, letting up 12 runs in her last three outings. She finally stepped onto the mound and came through for her team.

She said her arm felt better than ever despite going a full seven innings when all eyes were on her.

“I mean, we plan and train for this, so endurance-wise, we prepared and we got all the rest we need,” Lingenfelter said.

Parshall, another very talented player and someone who was looking incredible in the beginning of the season, had gone into a rough patch herself, giving up a barrage of runs throughout the Northwestern series and prior games.

Parshall finally was able to overcome the cold streak and came in with all the confidence in the world. She came in looking like herself and what a top Big Ten star should look like.

The team was behind Parshall, and she did not miss a beat. The fifth-year threw fire down the middle, as her defense helped her out every step of the way.

After the five-game skid and winning two straight, Gordon said she almost felt obligated to step up big for her team because Parshall pitched so well.

“I just want to get it done for my teammates because Bailey is out there pitching one hell of a game,” Gordon said.

Lingenfelter didn’t just credit herself and Parshall, but the whole team for the wins, and said they will be the best versions of themselves going forward.

“It feels awesome, and it is almost like a team booster for sure to come in and shut out a good Big Ten team, and this gives us all the confidence going into Sunday,” Lingenfelter said.

The Nittany Lions play Rutgers in the final game of the series at noon on Sunday.

