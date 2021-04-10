Entering Saturday, Penn State needed its offensive surge from Friday night to continue.

Although the Nittany Lions recorded less hits than in the prior night, the call was nonetheless answered in both games Saturday against Rutgers, in part due to the efforts of juniors Ally Kurland and Lilia Crouthamel.

Kurland stood out in the first leg, recording two home runs: a two-run blast in the second inning, and a solo shot in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Crouthamel recorded two hits Saturday, including a two-RBI double in the sixth inning of the second leg to give the Nittany Lions a one-run lead that would eventually provide the margin of victory.

Both players continued strong efforts from Friday, where each recorded three hits, including Crouthamel’s first collegiate home run.

As a result of the weekend, Crouthamel is now part of a three-way tie for the team lead in hits, with Kurland not far behind with eight.

Coach Clarisa Crowell was proud of the duo, calling the way they had come up “huge,” while also complimenting each players’ defensive contributions.

“Ally did a great job this weekend behind the dish as our catcher, and did an awesome job managing our pitchers,” Crowell said, adding that she felt catchers don’t often “get the notoriety, in my opinion, they deserve, because you don’t have any numbers to show that you’re a great catcher.”

Crowell elaborated further on Kurland’s play, stating that offensively, it was “great to see her stay the course.”

“Ally is a great hitter, and she showed her potential as a hitter this weekend,” Crowell said.

Crowell also glowed about Crouthamel, referring to the junior outfielder as the team’s “MVP” of the second leg with her sixth inning double that gave Penn State a lead it would not look back from in the series finale.

She also spoke of Crouthamel’s stellar defense.

“Lil’s also a solid defender for us, she’s one of our best outfielders,” Crowell said, adding that seeing Kurland and Crouthamel have the outings they did “was awesome.”

An excited Kurland acknowledged her teammate’s role in the victories.

“I can’t even give credit to myself, but to all my teammates for getting on base before me, and giving me the opportunities to even get up and hit those home runs,” Kurland said.

She also noted that the first leg was all around a “really good team win.”

Kurland certainly has not been the only contributor to the Nittany Lions’ fine weekend at the plate. She and Crouthamel were two of eight players who contributed 26 total hits across the four bouts with Rutgers.

The Burke, Virginia, native added that the weekend was “definitely a big step forward” and a confidence booster for Penn State.

“I think we all feel a level of relaxation now on the field,” Kurland said. “The chemistry is all coming together. We’re just really starting to gel as a team.”

With 20 games remaining in the season, it goes without saying that Kurland, Crouthamel and the rest of the team have just put together a weekend to build on.

With the hitting greatly improved, the blue and white will head back on the road next week for a four-game tussle with Michigan State in East Lansing.

