After a forgettable last weekend and Tuesday doubleheader, Penn State cleaned up its mistakes and turned things around, sweeping Rutgers at home.

Coach Clarisa Crowell and company shared their excitement, bringing their season back on track and saying they needed the 3-0 weekend.

“I’m just really proud of our kids,” Crowell said. “We had a couple of hard weekends, but they just continue to fight.”

Given the hard weekends, the batting lineup underwent some minor changes, one being catcher Cassie Lindmark leading the armory.

Given a chance to shine, Lindmark has made the most of what has been offered to her, seeing her batting average spike to a .327 after sitting in the .200s.

Because of this change, infielder Mel Coombs has taken more of a backseat role in the lineup, dipping her average down to a .271, which once was over .300.

Crowell has the pleasurable issue of having so much depth that she doesn’t know what to do with it. She said that everyone plays a factor, allowing the team to win more games.

“Everybody in the lineup is contributing at some point in time,” Crowell said. “At any moment, anybody can step up. We don’t have to rely on the same kids stepping up.”

The change, however, is working, as Penn State won both games that Lindmark led the offense.

The recipe for the offense’s success is to maintain the course, accumulating timely hits and dingers to combat the opponent’s pitcher.

“I told my staff that our offense is gonna break out and we’re going to score big, and we did,” Crowell said.

Another slight change to the offense has been infielder Maddie Gordon receiving more looks at bat.

Gordon gave in return seven RBIs throughout the series against Rutgers. Her average has also risen to a .250.

In Sunday’s game, Gordon got four of those RBIs, causing the Scarlet Knights to change pitchers.

For the batters such as Gordon, this is a welcome sight to see.

“It shows us they’re scared of us,” left fielder Maggie Finnegan said. “It gave a little bit more confidence.”

Even though all of the Nittany Lions’ hitters have been connecting their bats to more balls, one hitter that has continued to stand above the rest is infielder Emily Maddock.

Maddock leads the squad with a batting average of .460. Being up at bat 63 times, she has garnered 29 hits for her team, as Crowell says Maddock is “a very tough out for pitchers.”

“I can’t say enough about Emily Maddock,” Crowell said. “I’m the pitching coach, so when I have to face her in practice, I know what the other team was feeling.”

With the offense on a hot streak, the Nittany Lions gear up to face Bucknell on Tuesday. Given the short break between the two games, Finnegan thinks it will benefit her team with the momentum created.

“We’re on roll, and I think we’re just gonna keep going,” Finnegan said.

