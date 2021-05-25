For most Penn State Nittany Lions, the state of Nebraska can be seen as uncharted territory.

As the No. 38 most populous state in the U.S. and home of the western-most Big Ten school, the area is more remote than most.

But for softball pitcher Logan Black and infielder Lexie Black, the Cornhusker State is nothing less than the home turf that saw the sparks and progressions of their athletic careers.

The duo hails from Omaha, by all means a far cry from State College.

The sisters’ history with sports goes back even further. Growing up there and playing softball and basketball together, both took up the former at a young age.

Lexie recalled a memory of their early experiences with the game of softball, where she bypassed T-ball to be placed on her older sister Logan’s team.

“My parents thought it would be easier to just put me with the big kids and have me go on Logan’s team. I was probably three, and she was five,” she said. “There’s this picture of me and her, and we’re little itty-bitty tykes wearing the same uniform.”

Later, playing the aforementioned sports at Millard West High School in Omaha, their relationship on the field only strengthened.

Don Brummer saw the Blacks often as the head softball coach and assistant women’s basketball coach at Millard West.

“They supported each other a lot,” Brummer said. “Sometimes, when you get sisters together, one older and one younger, they might fight. But we never experienced that. They were great teammates, [and] supported each other.”

Logan said she thinks it is rare to have that kind of support in the relationship with her sister.

“It’s something that doesn’t happen for most people,” Logan said. “You always know somebody’s got your back.”

Logan continued by saying her younger sister’s presence on the field adds “a familiarity piece” for the hurler.

“I know what to expect from her,” she said. “If I’m struggling, I know what she’ll say to me and vice versa.”

Lexie echoed Logan’s words, adding that she felt “incredibly grateful” for the unique opportunity, and “definitely missed” playing with Logan during the short gap between high school and college they were apart.

“I think it’s good to have somebody who can ground you in a different viewpoint,” Lexie said.

The first baseman also mentioned she has “always enjoyed having someone to lean back on and talk to about things.”

Beyond being teammates again, both Lions began their collegiate careers elsewhere. Logan spent two seasons at Creighton, and Lexie spent one year at Otero Junior College in Colorado.

Logan, who entered the transfer portal in November 2019, described the “atmosphere” of Penn State as part of her decision to make the long trek east.

“You can’t compare Penn State to any other university in my opinion, because it’s just the family piece of it,” Logan said. “The blue collar, hard-working atmosphere of Penn State, and how Penn State will always have your back.”

Logan also mentioned Penn State’s softball program, citing a comfort and desire to play for former coach Amanda Lehotak, who recruited her and her sister.

“[Lehotak] was also from Omaha. That’s where she grew up,” the pitcher said. “She knew where we were from and how to help me transition last spring.”

Lexie found Penn State to be the right spot for her in part due to her academic desires.

“Penn State really had everything I was looking for in terms of a major,” Lexie, who is a veterinary and biomedical sciences student, said.

She added that the specificity of her major is “not something a lot of schools have.”

Having her older sister already in Happy Valley only helped move the younger Black toward Penn State.

“With Logan already being here already, she talked to me about the alumni base and things like that,” Lexie said. “How great the girls are on the team — and how we just fit in.”

Having ended up at an athletic program of Penn State’s caliber, Logan and Lexie certainly made their former coach proud.

Brummer said “their work paid off” in both athletic and academic aspirations, with Lexie’s major in addition to Logan’s undertaking of molecular biology and biochemistry.

“They worked their tails off to get to where they are. That was just a joy to see all that work, all that effort,” Brummer said. “Just being tremendous students on top of it. Logan’s probably gonna invent something someday, some medical breakthrough or something. Lexie’s probably gonna do something great, I know she’s going [to be a] veterinarian.”

Not only did the pitcher and infielder play Big Ten softball together in 2021, they got the chance to do so on the road against Nebraska — the school located about 53 miles from their hometown.

In March, prior to the Nittany Lions’ four-game series with the Cornhuskers, both players were excited for the trip back to their home state to play a school they were partial to while growing up.

Their father is an alumnus of Nebraska, and both have been loyal supporters of the Huskers’ football team.

“I grew up [Go Big Red] all the way,” Logan said.

Logan also said she felt some butterflies that came with a desire to beat a team she knows so well.

Of the Cornhuskers’ 21 players on their 2021 roster, 10 were from Nebraska, with five from Omaha.

“I’m a little nervous to go,” Logan said with a smile before the March matchup. “I have not played Nebraska since my sophomore year of college, but I know a lot of the girls on the team. Most of those girls are from Omaha or a surrounding area.”

The 2021 graduate also expressed excitement that family members were in close enough proximity to attend the weekend set.

“They don’t have that opportunity to come out to Penn State to watch me play,” she said. “So I’m excited to see them.”

The trip also provided Logan and Lexie a chance to introduce their distant hometown to their teammates, many of whom are East Coast denizens.

“A lot of them I think have never been there, or they tell me ‘I don’t even know anyone else from Nebraska,’” Lexie said, adding that she was “excited for them to see it.”

In the same way the Nittany Lions sent Logan off with a win in the season finale, the Nebraska trip culminated in a 7-5 victory over the Cornhuskers.

With Logan now capped and gowned, Lexie has two more seasons to complete her own decorated athletic and academic career she and her sister have shared at one another’s side.