After a historic win against Michigan a week earlier, Penn State opened its Easter weekend series on Friday with a commanding 6-0 win over Indiana.

Senior pitcher Bailey Parshall was outstanding while blanking the Hoosiers, but fellow senior Kylee Lingenfelter wasn’t able to match Parshall’s performance on Saturday.

Indiana quickly scored three first inning runs against the Nittany Lions to build a strong early lead, with freshman second baseman Taylor Minnick’s two-run homer providing the main catalyst.

The Hoosiers scored once again in the second, but the Nittany Lions soon got themselves on the board as well.

An RBI from junior catcher Cassie Lindmark in the third inning allowed junior right fielder Maddie Finnegan to cut Indiana’s lead to 4-1.

One inning later, Finnegan would hit a bomb out over centerfield to tally a two-run homer that would further chip into Indiana’s lead.

Now down 4-3, the Nittany Lions needed just one more big play to complete the comeback, but a miscommunication in the outfield put an end to those aspirations.

A failure to get the ball back into play from Penn State’s outfield led to a two-run in the park homer for the Hoosiers. Two more runs would follow in the fifth, leading to Indiana gaining a stranglehold on the lead.

These two scores proved crucial, and helped lead Indiana to an eventual 11-5 victory.

Hoosiers start quick

After going scoreless on Friday, Indiana came out firing to start the second contest of the series.

After securing an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, Indiana got the bases loaded in the second, eventually yielded another run.

While the Hoosiers wouldn’t score again until the fifth inning, their early success was enough to lift them past Penn State.

The Nittany Lions’ bats weren’t totally dormant, but it wasn’t truly until Finnegan’s home run that winning the game became a reality for the blue and white.

Unfortunately, the fifth-inning reignition of Indiana’s offense proved too much to overcome for the home team. And Indiana’s fast start was a major reason for that.

Pitching inconsistencies

Kylee Lingenfelter got the nod in the circle for this game, and she didn’t perform terribly overall.

But two high-scoring innings really allowed Indiana to take control of the game, netting Lingenfelter a 5.60 ERA on the day.

Eventually, freshman Lydia Spalding would relieve Lingenfelter to start the sixth inning.

Spalding didn’t make much of an impact in her two innings, allowing another Indiana home run in the seventh inning.

The quick start from the Hoosiers, coupled with their four-score performance in the fifth, were devastating for the Nittany Lions.

Lingenfelter wasn’t solely responsible for all these runs. There were a few fielding miscommunications, such as the one previously mentioned.

But for a Penn State team who is still struggling to find consistency at pitcher when Bailey Parshall doesn’t suit up, this was not an encouraging performance.

Lineup changes

Something else that stood out during this contest was the Nittany Lions’ tinkering of their usual lineup.

With Mel Coombs and Lilia Crouthamel both inactive, the usual starting lineup looked a bit different for coach Clarisa Crowell on Saturday.

Kailtyn Morrison and Lydia Coleman filled the usual roles of Coombs and Crouthamel respectively, and Morrison in particular made an impact.

She hit a triple in the second inning, giving the Nittany Lions their first recorded hit on the day.

Coleman, while partially responsible for the game-changing major error in the outfield, didn’t have a horrific day either.

She made some solid plays in center and also had a strong bunt that helped advance the runner as well.

Additionally Crowell also mixed up her batting order for this weekend, with Michelle Leone moving up to third from fifth in the batting order, swapping spots with Lauren Marcotte.

However, this didn’t play a huge factor on Saturday.

Finally, pinch-runner Shelli Rivard would steal home in the fifth inning, cutting Indiana’s lead at the time to 8-4.

With the final game of this Big Ten series set for noon on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Penn State will once again utilize a wide portion of its roster once again.

