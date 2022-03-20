Penn State continued its recent home-field success by defeating UMass Lowell on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions’ are currently hosting the Penn State Softball Invitational, so the first home stand of the season began on Friday with two wins over Cornell and Rider.

Their latest victory, over UMass Lowell, came in impressive fashion, as Penn State earned a mercy rule-induced 12-2 victory after just four-and-a-half innings.

Starting off steaming out of the gate proved crucial for the blue and white, and after waiting around for hours due to a rain delay, it also brought the Nittany Lions an early end to their night.

After going down 2-0 at the top of the second, Penn State soon took back the lead off a moonshot homer from senior designated hitter Ally Kurland, accounting for three runs.

That was Kurland’s eighth home run on the season, and her latest homer provided a major spark for the Nittany Lions as the game rolled along.

Coach Clarisa Crowell was complimentary of Kurland’s performance, citing her as one of the driving forces of Penn State’s offense.

“Ally is someone on offense we rely on heavily,” Crowell said. “Her first at bat she struck out, but second at-bat she comes out and hits a home run, and that’s that mental piece, resilience piece we need to continue to grow.”

While the resilience Coach Crowell alluded to came into play early in the contest, by time the third inning came around, it was more about dominance at the plate for Penn State.

Junior first baseman Lexie Black was first able to notch the next run for her team, hitting her sixth homer of the season to extend the lead to 4-2.

The River Hawks would soon make a pitching change, but that did not stop the Nittany Lions from continuing to tally up runs.

Just moments after this switch-up from UMass Lowell, sophomore second baseman Mel Coombs hit a pop-fly out to right field.

This near-out turned into a major error for the River Hawks that allowed two more runners to make their way home off Coombs’ RBI.

When the fourth inning began, it would prove to be Penn State’s final time at the plate. The Nittany Lions stayed hot, scoring another five runs to extend their lead to 12-2.

Because UMass Lowell then failed to score amid the top of the fifth, a mercy rule finish wrapped up this Saturday night victory for the home team.

One particular play that stood out to Coach Crowell in this final inning was a timely bunt by sophomore infielder Emily Maddock.

“Em’s been getting some pinch-hitting opportunities, and she’s been doing a fantastic job,” Crowell said. “So putting down the bunt today was pretty awesome.”

This win over UMass Lowell tied the Nittany Lions’ season high for runs in a game with 12, a number they also achieved against North Carolina.

The team also collectively drew six walks, while the River Hawks failed to notch one, further aiding the eventual win.

Coach Crowell attributed this scorching performance at the plate in part to her own players’ preparation, but also the looks they were getting from the River Hawks’ pitching rotation.

“We tend to hit the ball when the pitching is a little faster,” Crowell said. “I thought our players really came into this game locked in.”

Improving to 3-0 on the weekend, and heading into a double-header on Sunday, Coach Crowell made an additional note of the collective success the team had in this contest.

“I just loved the way they played with such great energy,” Crowell said. “We had so many kids stepping up and doing big things tonight.”

