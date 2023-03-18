After multiple postponements and cancellations, Penn State finally got its chance to close out the weekend with an early afternoon matchup against Canisius.

The blue and white took care of business, blanking the Golden Griffins 7-0.

Throughout the contest, Penn State thrived due to a lively batting attack. The Golden Griffins brought Alexis Churchill into the circle, but she struggled to down opposing batters.

Usually, Churchill is the team’s most consistent pitcher. Going into the contest, she led the team and was sixth in the MAAC with a 2.26 ERA. Churchill had also only allowed one home run, but she gave up two against the Nittany Lions.

Throughout the game, some of Penn State’s offensive triumphs came on the heels of Canisius’ mistakes.

Those mistakes started early, as the blue and gold walked Penn State’s leadoff hitter, Melody Coombs, in the first frame.

In response, the Nittany Lions’ three-hole hitter, Kaitlyn Morrison, took Churchill yard, giving the blue and white a 2-0 lead early.

Morrison's goal in that moment wasn’t to hit a bomb — it just panned out that way.

“All I thought about was moving [Coombs] to the next base because we had Lexie Black coming in behind me,” Morrison said. “It just happened to carry so I’m glad that happened.”

Churchill seemed to employ a strategy of working away from her batters to avoid giving up longballs, as it forces a batter to overextend their arms. But that didn’t seem to bother Morrison, who found a way to slap the ball over the fence fairly easily.

The Nittany Lions’ offense struck again the very next inning when Liana Jones pulled the ball deep for another two-run homer. These dingers left Jones and Morrison tied for first on the squad in home runs — a fact they certainly noticed.

“For me and [Jones] it’s really just a friendly competition between each other,” Morrison said.

Outside of the long ball, Penn State’s offense continued to capitalize on Canisius’ mistakes.

Later in the contest, the Golden Griffins made a fielding error and surrendered a passed ball on back-to-back plays, which scored a total of three baserunners and put the game out of reach.

In situations like this, instinct combined with good coaching is what allows so many runs to come in. Coach Clarisa Crowell emphasized this is something her team was prepared for, and it showed in that sequence.

“That’s something that we talk to our kids about,” Crowell said, “ball in dirt — we’ve got to make sure we’re taking the next bag.”

Another thing proper preparation does is reinforce teamwork and camaraderie. The Nittany Lions’ win was certainly a team win, as each of their seven runs were scored by a different player.

As the team gets close to the Big Ten portion of its schedule, Crowell viewed this victory as “huge,” with the offense creating even in the later stages of the game.

“When you can get production throughout your lineup,” Crowell said, “That’s the name of the game.”

A part of this production off of the bench came from infielder Amanda Mack. In her first appearance all season, Mack drove a ball deep to the left field wall, resulting in an RBI double.

As a result of this hit, the team erupted. Her teammates were overjoyed to see the third-year player shine when given the opportunity. To Crowell, this exemplified the team’s camaraderie and family atmosphere it has built.

“They’re great teammates to each other,” Crowell said. “They’re cheering for [Mack] as if she hit a home run. Anytime you produce you’re likely to get another opportunity. I’m just happy for her to come out on the first at-bat and get that hit.”

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State softball cashes in on dominant pitching, fielding clinic against Canisius Penn State started off strong and never looked back as it defeated Canisius in dominant fashion.