After an hour-long rain delay, Penn State continued play in the Jacksonville Tournament, battling University of North Florida on Friday night.

The blue and white finished on top, passing the Ospreys 5-0. What seemed like a competitive matchup soon turned into a stellar shutout.

The Nittany Lions scored early with a stand-up double to right field from senior Kathryn Rex, scoring Maggie Finnegan.

The bats did not stop there.

Lexie Black started the second inning with a first-pitch single. With Lauren Marcotte’s walk and Emily Maddock’s clean bunt, the bases were loaded. Liana Jones capitalized with an RBI single to left center, bringing the score to 2-0.

With back-to-back doubles from Cassie Lindmark and Finnegan, the Lions were up by five. Penn State’s offense forced UNF to switch pitcher Izzy Kelly who only recorded one strikeout.

Ashley Connor seemed hopeful for the Ospreys, striking out three. However, the Nittany Lions continued with their offensive strides.

The Ospreys tried to catch up with the bases loaded but ultimately fell short against Bailey Parshall’s pitching. Parshall was a steady anchor in the circle, notching over ten first-pitch strikes and eight strikeouts.

The ace carried the defense with clutch outs after Black bobbled the ball in two separate plays. Despite the team’s three errors, Penn State managed to remain ahead.

North Florida was unable to capitalize with runners in scoring position, leaving four on base, including their own Kayla Harper, who earned a stolen base for the Ospreys. Concurrently, Penn State emphasized with runners on, scoring five runs of their eight hits.

After the early excitement, the Nittany Lions settled into solid defense. UNF’s contact was quickly answered by outfield catches and routine infield plays.

Parshall was one of the key components in the second win of the season. The senior allowed just one hit and two walks in her complete game.

Parshall only saw four at-bats in her one inning against Cleveland State, but turned on the heat in her second game debut.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE