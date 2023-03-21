Gritty until the end.

On Tuesday night, Penn State fought a tough battle against Pitt, but the unit emerged victorious.

Throughout an entire eight-inning game, the Panthers and the Nittany Lions were held scoreless as the matchup was more defensive.

However, the blue-and-gold defense finally broke in the eighth inning as infielder Emily Maddock delivered the game-winning run for her team.

During the season, Maddock has been hitting a batting average of .438, leading the team in the hitting department.

Tuesday’s game did not favor the hitters, as it focused more on the defensive perspective.

Coach Clarisa Crowell’s hitters did not get off to a fast start in the game, recording their first hit in the bottom of the fourth.

“We struggled a little bit at the start, but I love the way that our hitters continued to stay the course,” Crowell said. “It’s not about what it looks like. It’s about being gritty and finding ways to be resilient. And I thought our kids did that.”

As the defense did its part in shutting out Pitt’s offense, it was up to Penn State’s offense to offer some sort of jolt to boost the team and win the game.

Despite fighting seven and one-third grueling innings against pitcher Abby Edwards, Maddock and her fellow hitters didn’t give up fighting.

“We were never super in our own heads or pressing,” Maddock said. “We just went out and did our thing, and if it didn’t go our way, we went back out on defense, did our thing, then came back in.”

Finally, something gave the blue and white some life. In the bottom of the sixth, infielder Melody Coombs got a triple play, but still, the offense couldn’t cash out on her play.

Nonetheless, it gave the team some life in the eighth inning. Breaking the ice, the Nittany Lions were on a roll getting their batters to connect with the ball.

In a matter of seconds, Penn State had its bases loaded. Then, it was time for Maddock to step up to the mound and put the game to bed.

With a deep breath, the 5-foot junior got just enough on the ball to bring outfielder Liana Jones home, winning the game.

“My teammates are amazing,” Maddock said. “They just showered me with love and appreciation.”

At any point, the Nittany Lions could’ve broken on defense and given the game away to the Panthers, but the team showed resilience, which Crowell could see from the dugout.

“I love to see that kind of fight,” Crowell said. “The game takes that grittiness and that toughness.”

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE