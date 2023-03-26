Two more losses at home. The Nittany Lions lost their weekend series against the Hawkeyes, 1-2.

The doubleheader defeat lingered in Beard Field, but Penn State had still held their own against a competitive Iowa team.

The blue and white tallied 10 runs across the weekend with a whopping 25 hits added to its record. The team as a whole completed multiple hitting cycles across the trifecta of games.

The Nittany Lions came up short in the win column, but bombs from their offense were bright spots for the season’s future.

“They just make good adjustments in the box,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “We were getting good barrels on the ball.”

The hits started Friday. Emily Maddock started with back-to-back singles in her at-bats. A huge triple from Lexie Black kept the dugout upbeat. The game ended on a walk-off home run from Liana Jones.

Game 1 resulted in a win, but the bats set the mood for the trilogy of games.

The NIttany Lions sent two over the fence in their second matchup, despite falling short in the end. Coming into the weekend, Penn State was 5-0 in games with only one home run, but are 1-2 in games with two or more homers.

This unique stat proved true on Sunday, after Lydia Coleman, Kaitlyn Morrison and Iowa’s Tristin Doster went yard. The Hawkeyes won 9-4.

The final game was more of the same, a pair of Penn State doubles and one triple showed the work the Lions were doing in the box.

“We’re able to go up there, swing at good pitches, and they executed their plan,” Crowell said.

The one flaw that hurt Penn State was runners left on base. The bats were hot and speed allowed for extra bases, however 24 could-have-been-runs were left on the diamond.

The blue and white almost matched its number of hits with those left on base. It cost them splitting the doubleheader on Sunday.

At one point bases were loaded and the Nittany Lions fell short in capitalizing with those key runners on. Later, when it came to crunch time and the game was on the line, Penn State stumbled once again.

“We had some opportunities offensively to score,” Crowell said, “and it’s just unfortunate we didn’t make it happen.”

Despite the short slump at home, this is a record start for the Penn State program, one of the best in years.

The blue and white fought well against Iowa and now looks to battle Minnesota in another busy weekend.

“We’ve got to get to work,” Crowell said. “We got to clean some things up on our end.”

If the bats stay alive against Minnesota and the Nittany Lions’ execute with runners in scoring position, they can look for a more successful weekend on the road.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball loses back-to-back games in doubleheader, drops series to Iowa Penn State met with Iowa for the second and third games of the series after winning the open…