April 30 marked the last time Penn State seniors would play a game on Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

The stadium was packed as youth softball teams from multiple central Pennsylvania regions made the trip to State College to watch the seniors don the blue and white for the last time at home.

Six numbers, 1, 7, 10, 12, 23 and 32, sat upon the outfield grass as the Nittany Lions took on Wisconsin for the final two home games of the series.

Although the final score wasn’t pretty, the fans in attendance were treated to a heartwarming moment in the bottom of the fifth.

Shelli Rivard collected her first career hit on a solo home run to left-center field to cut Penn State’s deficit to 8-1 and avoid ending the game on a mercy rule.

With her hand in the air, the senior outfielder rounded first and let out a scream of joy as the ball left the park.

Rivard walked onto the Nittany Lion softball team in 2020 after winning four consecutive Monmouth County championship titles in high school and playing one season of club softball at Penn State.

It didn’t take long for her to find herself a role on the team, making 17 pinch-running appearances in 2020 before the remainder of the season was canceled.

She made her NCAA debut during her first game with the team, scored her first run the following day and stole her first base of the season exactly one month after making her debut.

The following year, she scored a total of seven runs across 30 appearances, but never registered a start or an at-bat in her first two seasons.

On March 18, the Nittany Lions played their first game at home in front of fans for the first time since May 5, 2019.

In that game, Rivard made her first and only start of her career to date, with another likely to come as the season winds down.

Rivard recorded one put-out and two at-bats, but managed no hits or walks before coach Clarisa Crowell chose to replace her in left field with sophomore Liana Jones.

While the blue and white won the game in walk-off fashion, Rivard wouldn’t pick up another at-bat for another six weeks.

Once that long wait was over, though, Rivard didn’t disappoint.

Up eight runs in the bottom of the fifth, Badger pitcher Tessa Magnanimo needed only one out to end the inning.

Magnanimo took the mound to start the inning, relieving starter Maddie Schwartz who pitched four shutout frames for the Badgers.

After watching her first two hitters fail to reach base, Crowell decided to give Rivard a chance to record her first career hit.

“We wanted to give her an opportunity,” Crowell said.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain, Rivard wasted no time in the box.

“‘I can’t believe I’m getting this good of a pitch right now,’” Rivard said, recounting her thoughts.

The Nittany Lion senior took one swing, one she spent all four years of college perfecting, and that was all she needed.

As her teammates ran from the dugout, Rivard rounded third with outstretched arms and gave a high five to assistant coach Jeff Tylka.

Rivard slowed down before reaching home, as if she believed there was a way to escape the impending mob she would soon endure.

Blissfully, the third-year outfielder jumped feet-first into the crowd of her teammates.

While Penn State fell short in the game, the moment was one Rivard won’t soon forget.

“I love seeing how excited they got for her,” Crowell said. “You would’ve thought we won the game.”