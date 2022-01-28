The 2021 season was one to forget for Penn State.

The team finished with a 7-34 record, placing them at the bottom of the Big Ten standings for the season.

Penn State competed solely against its fellow Big Ten opponents for the entire campaign, but the results were nonetheless ugly in coach Clarisa Crowell’s first season in Happy Valley.

The return to an ordinary, full-length schedule brings optimism for improvement for the Nittany Lions in the upcoming 2022 season.

This potential improvement will hinge on a number of players stepping up, and one particular group that might prove to be essential is Penn State’s infield.

This unit is filled with plenty of players who are looking to cement their roles on the team, although a few of the returning infielders are established contributors as well.

Senior Claire Swedberg is the lone senior in the infield, so Crowell may have some high hopes for her this season. That is, of course, if Swedberg even is utilized in the infield.

A year ago, Swedberg saw playing time in both the infield and outfield, while also serving as a frequent pinch-hitting option.

She hasn’t been a full-time infielder since her freshman campaign in 2019, where she mainly profiled as a second baseman.

Currently listed on the roster as both an infielder and outfielder, Swedberg’s versatility should allow her to play a prominent role for Penn State this spring. The specifics of that role, though, remain unclear.

While Swedberg exists in a bit of a gray area on this roster, there are a number of infielders who have much more defined roles.

Junior first baseman Lexie Black was lights-out as a fielder in 2021, and it would be surprising if she didn’t retain that job come opening day.

Black, who transferred to Penn State last season after a monster performance as a freshman at Otero Junior College, looked the part at first base, with her near-perfect .986% fielding percentage.

Her numbers were certainly aided by her 139 putouts, as she collected the second-most forced outs on the team in 2021.

Black could benefit from improving as a hitter, as she batted just .121 during her first year with the Nittany Lions.

While it’s hard to imagine she’ll dominate the way she did at Otero, where she posted an eye-popping .595 batting average, Black still has plenty of room to grow.

One player who did have a great year on offense last season was junior third baseman Michelle Leone.

As a sophomore, Leone hit .197 at the plate, but crucially, she also drew a team-high 10 walks en route to a .311 on-base percentage.

Getting on base consistently was an issue for the entire roster a year ago, so Leone’s eagle-eyed performance was much-needed.

As a fielder, Leone also started in 24 of her 30 appearances, and incurred an .898 fielding percentage in those games. She looks set to resume her role at third base ahead of the season-opener.

Junior shortstop Kaitlyn Morrison and sophomore second baseman Melody Coombs round out the projected starters for Crowell’s infield, and both could prove influential in how Penn State performs in 2022.

For Morrison, her fielding is as dependable as it gets.

She tallied 61 putouts and assisted on another 61 outs as well a year ago, and she has a career fielding percentage of .943 with the Nittany Lions.

As a batter, Morrison took a step back in year two of her collegiate career. After hitting .271 during the shortened 2020 campaign, Morrison dipped down to .165 in 2021.

If Morrison can bounce back at the plate during her upcoming junior season, it could pay dividends for her, as well as her team.

As for Coombs, her second year in Happy Valley figures to look a bit different than her first go-around.

In 2021, Coombs started 30 times as an outfielder, but is now slated to take on infield duties at second.

Coombs stood out in a big way as a first-year player, tallying a .238 batting average and connecting for 19 hits, which was good enough for second on the team.

One particular standout performance from Coombs came on the road against Nebraska, where she went 4-for-5 at the plate, including a home run.

That flash of potential makes Coombs a potential needle-mover this spring.

She also looked stellar in the outfield with a .939 fielding percentage, and the hope will be that Coombs continues to perform well as she makes the move to the infield.

Outside of the presumed starters, there are still a number of infielders Penn State may have to turn to at some point.

Sophomores Emily Maddock, Lauren Marcotte and Amanda Mack all return for a second season in roughly the same position as they were a year ago.

The trio likely enters 2022 as relief players, but perhaps in their second seasons, an opportunity will arise for them to make a real name for themselves.

Maddock has made six second-base starts thus far, while Marcotte was mainly seen at shortstop as a freshman.

Mack only saw one start at first base, and all three struggled as hitters in their debut seasons.

Finally, the lone newcomer in the infield is first year Maddie Gordon.

Gordon joins the team after playing her high school ball at Page County in Shenandoah, Virginia.

Gordon won a state championship in 2018, before making first team all-state one year later.

With many of these players still having at least one more season of eligibility, most of Penn State’s infielders figure to be around for the foreseeable future.

This stability could really help both Crowell and her players reach the levels they want to be at.

Continuity and added experience could perhaps be the key to the Nittany Lions getting back on track going forward.

