So far this season, Penn State has proven how much can change in one year.

The Nittany Lions finished with a 7-34 record during the 2021 season but have already surpassed that win total in just 13 games in 2022.

Holding an 8-5 record on the year, Penn State has begun building confidence and momentum as of late, and a significant part of that has been the offensive improvement the team displayed.

The Nittany Lions’ production at the plate was arguably their biggest weakness a season ago.

Collectively, the team garnered a .180 batting average across 41 games played while scoring 85 runs.

When you compare those numbers to the statistics Penn State has posted through the first three weeks of this year, there’s a night-and-day difference.

The Nittany Lions’ team batting average has increased by almost 0.1 up to .277 throughout the first 13 contests.

Penn State has also already scored 53 runs, undoubtedly putting it on pace to surpass the aforementioned total of 85 from the 2021 season.

That includes four games where the blue and white has scored five or more runs, including a pair of 10-score performances against both FIU and Kennesaw State. Penn State only plated five or more runs five times across the entire campaign last season.

Penn State has shown growth and improvement from a hitting standpoint as a whole, but a few players have especially stood out through the first 13 ballgames.

Perhaps the most dangerous hitter on Penn State’s squad this season has been junior catcher Cassie Lindmark, who has also spent time at third base and DH.

The transfer from Kentucky has made a major impact in her first year in State College, hitting .450 at the plate while also recording 18 hits and two home runs. She’s also the team leader with 11 RBIs.

Senior catcher Ally Kurland, the one splitting time behind the plate with Lindmark, has also stood out thus far.

Kurland is hitting a solid .311, currently leads the team with eight runs scored and five doubles, and is tied for the team lead in home runs with Lexie Black. Both Black and Kurland have three long balls apiece.

While the duo of Kurland and Lindmark is leading the way, the blue and white has gotten quality production from a number of players.

In total, seven Nittany Lion hitters hold batting averages over .250 through the first 13 games. If the team continues to stay hot at the plate, it’ll be able to sustain its early-season momentum against higher-quality opponents on the horizon.

Two upcoming challenges to this momentum are quickly approaching, as Penn State will face both No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Duke in the next week. The Nittany Lions also haven’t yet faced off with any Big Ten rivals this season after a conference-only slate in 2021.

Competing solely against its conference rivals seemed to harm Penn State a season ago, but if they continue posting the offensive numbers that they’ve notched early this season, the Nittany Lions could be in line for a much better finish in conference play by the end of 2022.

Last season, only two Big Ten teams finished with higher batting averages than Penn State’s current .277 mark. Those schools were Michigan and Northwestern, who finished first and third in the conference, respectively.

Additionally those two teams, along with Minnesota, were also the only Big Ten squads to score over 200 runs in 2021. So the fact that Penn State is on pace to score 228 runs by season’s end could be a positive sign for the Nittany Lions.

It is worth noting that Penn State will play nine more games in 2022 than any Big Ten team competed in a season ago.

However, for Penn State to even be on pace to score over 200 times is encouraging, considering that its total of 98 runs from a year ago would only put them on pace for 133 scores in this present season.

While it’s far from guaranteed the Nittany Lions will actually meet these statistical marks by year's end, the early-season results have nonetheless been impressive.

