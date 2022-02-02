Bringing up the rear of the Big Ten and failing to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2018, 2021 was a year to forget for Penn State.

After an extended offseason that saw former coach Amanda Lehotak resign to pursue professional opportunities outside of softball, the blue and white entered last spring eager to pick up where it left off.

The Nittany Lions had a strong 2020 campaign, boasting an 11-15 record, which was highlighted by an 11-0, one-hit win against conference foe Michigan State at the Felsberg Invitational in Miami, Florida.

The momentum established by the blue and white the year prior was nonexistent to start coach Clarisa Crowell’s career as the manager in the Nittany Lions’ dugout.

Penn State started the season losing its first 15 games — all against Big Ten opponents — and dropped 19 of its first 20 matchups.

Veteran pitching

One bright spot to look back on for this upcoming season is the veteran experience that’s coming back, especially among Penn State’s pitchers.

Led by seniors Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter, the blue and white will have to rely on its experienced pitching staff to win games in 2022.

Parshall and Lingenfelter have been crucial assets for Penn State since their freshman campaigns where they tallied 20 of their team’s 24 wins in 2019.

Had the duo not had their sophomore seasons cut short, the two seemed poised to pick up right where they left off as the two leaders of the Nittany Lions’ rotation.

Last season was a down year from top to bottom statistically as a unit — the blue and white rotation finished near the bottom of the Big Ten in ERA, posting a mark of 4.57 in 275.2 innings pitched.

Pitching certainly kept the Nittany Lions in many games, though, as Penn State struggled offensively in every category.

Offensive struggles

Throughout the Big Ten, Penn State finished dead last in team batting average, runs scored, hits and RBIs.

Without much offensive productivity, Crowell’s team failed to produce enough run support to contend with the heavyweights of the conference.

Sophomore outfielder Melody Coombs led the way offensively with a slash line of .238/.282/.425 while scoring a team leading 14 runs.

As a freshman, Coombs was able to work herself into scoring position on more than one occasion, going a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen bases.

Two other Nittany Lions maintained a perfect stolen-base percentage as well last year, including senior Lilia Crouthamel, who tied Coombs for the team lead in that category.

As a team, the blue and white mustered 39 stolen bases on 48 attempts, good for ninth in the conference among the 14 squads.

Penn State will have to get the wheels turning on the base paths to make up for the lackluster offensive output.

Getting runners on base and in scoring position quickly will be instrumental for the blue and white offense to have a successful 2022 season.

Defensive woes

Offense wasn’t the only issue contributing to the lack of success for Penn State last season, as the Nittany Lions were tied with Indiana for the lowest fielding percentage in the conference.

The blue and white defense recorded a total of 53 errors over 41 games, good for second in the Big Ten in most errors as a unit, with only Indiana committing more errors.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions’ pitchers and catchers allowed too many moving runners to advance into scoring position via the stolen base on more than one occasion.

Penn State catchers were only able to throw out 10 baserunners on 49 attempts, posting a stolen-bases-against percentage of .831, tied for fourth highest in the Big Ten with Michigan.

On the brightside, senior backstop Ally Kurland and company only allowed three total passed balls all season, the second lowest in the conference.

Among many things, Kurland looks to maintain her perfect fielding percentage from last season while establishing herself as one of the leaders of the blue and white.

While the negatives far outweighed the positives in 2021, if Penn State can clean some things up, it may be able to return to its 2020 form this spring.