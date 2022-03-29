Ahead of another weekend of Big Ten play, Penn State first played host to the pride of the Patriot League, as Bucknell traveled to the Nittany Lion Softball Park on Tuesday night.

The blue and white toppled the Bison 5-1, with a grand slam from senior center fielder Lilia Crouthamel providing the engine that powered Penn State’s victory.

After the win, coach Clarisa Crowell said she felt good about where the team was at heading into more Big Ten play this weekend.

“We were happy to come out on top, and I think we’ve got a lot of positive momentum going into this weekend,” Crowell said.

After two straight losses to Maryland to end the previous weekend, this contest served as a fantastic bounce-back win for the Nittany Lions.

These two defeats were arguably defined by the Terrapins’ ability to get hot at the plate and put runners on base against the Nittany Lions.

The seven-run and four-run innings Maryland totaled during the series with Penn State most clearly exemplified this issue, which is why it was important for Penn State to buck the trend on Tuesday night.

Not only did the Nittany Lions find some scoring thanks to Crouthamel, but the team also did a great job of preventing the opposition from scoring as well.

Bucknell would finish the game with nine runners being left stranded on base. For a team that out-hit Penn State 6-5, that’s surely not the production it wanted to see.

Crowell noted how different the game could have been if Bucknell had found a way to bring some more players home.

“I thought Bucknell played a great game tonight,” Crowell said. “They were probably a couple of timely hits away from tying that game up.”

While it may be a detriment to the Bison that they didn’t find ways to score more, it is also a credit to Penn State’s defense and pitching as well.

The trio of Kylee Lingenfelter, Vanessa Oatley and Bailey Parshall combined to strike out eight batters en route to a Nittany Lions win.

And after the high-scoring innings they allowed the previous weekend, seeing the defense step up was big for Crowell.

“For our defense and pitchers not to let too many runners score when there are that many on base, I thought we did a good job,” Crowell said.

Overall, the biggest difference between the two losses to Maryland and the win against Bucknell was what Penn State’s opponent did.

Against both opponents, Penn State’s offensive output was fairly similar.

The Nittany Lions have scored three, four and five runs in each of the past three games respectively.

Yet, while Maryland did everything they could to bring the fight to the blue and white, the Bison conversely couldn’t get out of their own way even when things were looking up for them.

And Penn State, to its credit, took total advantage of the situation Bucknell found itself in Tuesday night.

Despite this, and as a weekend series with conference rival Purdue approaches, Crowell said she is more concerned with what her own players are doing to prepare.

“At the end of the day, we have to show up and be at our best,” Crowell said. “… But they’re excited, they’re ready to get back out there and compete in the second series within the conference.”

