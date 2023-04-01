Penn State softball vs. Iowa, team

The Penn State softball team huddles on the mound during their game against Iowa on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State lost the game 9-4.

 Ryan Bowman

As a result of a blizzard in Minnesota, Penn State has announced it is moving its contest against Minnesota to Sunday.

Originally the Nittany Lions were scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Saturday, but now it will compete in a double header with the Golden Gophers on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

The blue and white last played Minnesota on Friday, where it lost 2-0 and will look to get out of its funk with Sunday’s matchups.

