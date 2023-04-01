As a result of a blizzard in Minnesota, Penn State has announced it is moving its contest against Minnesota to Sunday.

Due to a blizzard overnight in Minneapolis, Saturday’s previously scheduled game will be postponed to a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT.🥶❄️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/c9zeIfERVQ — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 1, 2023

Originally the Nittany Lions were scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Saturday, but now it will compete in a double header with the Golden Gophers on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

The blue and white last played Minnesota on Friday, where it lost 2-0 and will look to get out of its funk with Sunday’s matchups.

