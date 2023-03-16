Devastation reigned as the Nittany Lions headed into the locker room after a frigid loss at Beard Field for the first time this season. The game they once controlled quickly slipped through their fingers as Cornell took it from them.

Penn State had blown a three-run lead and gave up sloppy runs at the plate. Coach Clarisa Crowell defended her players and their skills on the field Thursday night.

“There were some things we could have done a better job at,” Crowell said. “But you know, I honestly think that our kids will come back better and stronger tomorrow because of this.”

The game got sloppy and it showed. Cornell was able to break through in the top of the fifth inning. From a Penn State-dominated game, the tides had turned red.

The games were different, from the energies on the field to the intensity felt throughout the stadium. However, key takeaways from the loss expose where Penn State needs to improve.

Defense

There were deep shots to right, left, center and even to the warning track, but it seemed like the required adjustments between batters were not made. Cornell continued to send blasts over Finnegan and Crouthamel, moving runners around the bases.

Both teams tallied an error, but only one finished on top at Beard Field.

Crowell explained that the double header is not an excuse for the loss, nor is fatigue an issue. According to the skipper, it is “normal” for them and they need to be “a bit more consistent.”

Pitching

The pitching epidemic is yet another talking point for Penn State. Bailey Parshall is the ace with a stellar outside strike. Kylee Lingenfelter and Vanessa Oatley are competitors, but there is a clear difference.

Oatley was the reliever in the sixth, but ultimately cost the Nittany Lions the game.

There was a change in dynamic when Oatley pitched, as a wild pitch past Kathryn Rex scored Ella Harrod.

Lindmark was not dressed for the game, clothed in sweats and a jacket, despite her teammates being ready to go in at any moment. However, Crowell reassured that it was merely for rotation of catchers in the lineup.

Hitting

Despite the end of their win streak, Melody Coombs and Lexie Black were bright spots for the Nittany Lions. Coombs doubled twice and notched yet another stolen base, meanwhile Black was earned two RBIs.

Coombs scored two of the three runs for Penn State, as the offense died down until the bottom of the seventh. Bases were loaded with two outs for Morgan Farrah.

It’s a lot of pressure to put on a batter in that situation, let alone to only have a few people hit for an entire team.

Crowell liked the fight the Nittany Lions put out in the seventh, but it was nowhere to be found earlier. They came up short and snapped an almost 10-game win streak. Yet, the coaching staff is still hopeful for tomorrow.

“We need that loss to make us realize that we have to come out and play,” said Crowell.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+3 Penn State softball splits games against UMBC, Cornell to open home schedule After racking five USF tournament wins, Penn State traveled back to Happy Valley to play its…