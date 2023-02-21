The Big Ten Network announced that Penn State will host three games on the its very own Beard Field.

These games include a doubleheader against Ohio State on April 11 and an early afternoon matchup against Rutgers.

This is a big step-up from last season, as the team did not host any Big Ten Network matchups.

Per usual, the rest of the Nittany Lions’ home games will be live streamed on Big Ten Plus.

