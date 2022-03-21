Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Parshall

Pitcher Bailey Parshall (1) pitches during Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

 Chloe Trieff

After a dominant performance at the Penn State Softball Invitational, Nittany Lion ace Bailey Parshall was recognized by the Big Ten on Monday.

The senior earned the co-pitcher of the week award after going 4-0 and taking two complete-game shutouts.

Over 21.0 innings pitched, the southpaw didn't allow an earned run or a walk, while racking up 27 strikeouts.

Highlighted by a 12 punchout game against in-state foe Pitt, Parshall has already recored four outings where she has posted double-digit strikeouts.

Alongside Parshall as conference Pitcher of the Week was Northwestern's Danielle Williams, who tossed her second career no-hitter against Stanford on Sunday.

