After a dominant performance at the Penn State Softball Invitational, Nittany Lion ace Bailey Parshall was recognized by the Big Ten on Monday.

The senior earned the co-pitcher of the week award after going 4-0 and taking two complete-game shutouts.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Bailey Parshall of @PennStateSB is the #B1GSoftball Co-Pitcher of the Week!🥎 4-0, 2 complete-game ShO, 0.00 ERA, 27 K, 0 BB in 21.0 IP last week🥎 Season-high 12 K March 16 at Pitt🗞 https://t.co/l6D8jhtieE pic.twitter.com/xKKmCWyfrl — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) March 21, 2022

Over 21.0 innings pitched, the southpaw didn't allow an earned run or a walk, while racking up 27 strikeouts.

Highlighted by a 12 punchout game against in-state foe Pitt, Parshall has already recored four outings where she has posted double-digit strikeouts.

Alongside Parshall as conference Pitcher of the Week was Northwestern's Danielle Williams, who tossed her second career no-hitter against Stanford on Sunday.

