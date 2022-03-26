After splitting the first pair of contests with Big Ten rival Maryland, Penn State wrapped up its weekend series with the Terrapins Saturday afternoon.

While the team scored four times, the most it had over the previous five games, it was not enough to get the job done for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State would suffer its second consecutive loss to Maryland, as the Terrapins emerged with a 6-4 victory.

Penn State’s offense was certainly not bad, as the blue and white managed to score two runs in both the second and third innings.

But, a big performance from Maryland in that third inning is what arguably secured the win for the visiting team. Four runs from the Terrapins allowed the game to be tied going into the fourth.

There, Maryland would score another two times to take a 6-4 lead, a lead that would hold en route to a Nittany Lion defeat.

Coach Clarisa Crowell said that while this was a bit of a disappointing result, she is more concerned about what happens next for her players.

“Obviously a tough day for us, not what we expected out of this weekend,” Crowell said. “What is most important is how we respond to this.”

Responding to this defeat could start with focusing on what really harmed Penn State’s cause over the weekend: singular, high scoring innings from its opponent.

The previous loss to Maryland on Friday was marred by this same issue, except on a greater scale.

After holding a narrow 1-0 lead going into the sixth inning, Maryland’s bats caught fire during that final stretch of the game.

They would score seven times in the sixth, which secured Penn State’s first home defeat of the season by an 8-1 margin.

On this recent trend, Crowell said that going forward the team will need to prevent one big play turning into a major catalyst for their opponents.

““I think some errors were made, and we just need to find a way to stop the snowball effect,” Crowell said.

Penn State still scored seven combined runs across the two losses to the Terrapins, and oftentimes during this season that would have been a total the Nittany Lions would have been comfortable with having. The team has won numerous low-scoring games as of late.

But against Maryland this approach was not enough. Penn State just wasn’t as consistent at the plate by comparison.

Even the impressive extra innings win in the first game, sealed by a Mel Coombs walk-off homer, did not yield a major offensive output.

The blue and white earned a 2-1 win in a game that neither side experienced much success at the plate.

Unfortunately for Penn State, Maryland’s response to that first contest was much more impactful than its own.

Another issue that came up for Penn State, particularly in the Friday contest, was the performance on defense.

The fielding for Penn State could have been better, as a combination of possible miscommunications along with three errors really contributed to Maryland's sixth inning explosion.

Despite that off-night, Crowell said that she still has the utmost confidence in her defensive unit.

“Our defense is a great defense, and I know they’ll bounce back and be better,” Crowell said.

Penn State now stands at 1-2 in conference play on the year, and Big Ten play is set to continue next weekend against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Prior to that, the Nittany Lions also face the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday. Ahead of these contests, Crowell said she’s prioritizing getting her own players ready to play.

“Regardless of the opponent, first and foremost it starts with us,” Crowell said. “That will be the focus.”

