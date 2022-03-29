Big innings have made and broke Penn State’s success over its past several weeks of games.

The Nittany Lions won their matchup against Bucknell 5-1 on Tuesday, scoring all five of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The game remained scoreless through its first 3.5 innings until Penn State junior Kaitlyn Morrison hit a bases-loaded single to drive in pinch-runner Shelli Rivard.

Centerfielder Lilia Crouthamel hit a grand slam in the following at bat, driving in Lauren Marcotte, Lexie Black and Morrison.

It was her first career grand slam — only the second home run of her career — one that certainly won't be forgotten.

“To see her step up like that in that moment is really really awesome,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “She works really hard.”

Crouthamel had a chance to do exactly the same in the bottom of the fifth with two, but she struck out, ending the opportunity for the blue and white to bring in any of the three runners on base.

“She’s somebody that we rely on heavily on the defensive side of things,” Crowell said. “Offensively, she’s really doing a better job stepping up.”

This home run is Crouthamel’s first of the year and came when the team needed it most.

Managing only one baserunner in the three innings prior, the blue and white appeared slow and afraid of the cold.

It looked bad early, especially against the Bison, a team with only four wins heading into the matchup.

Penn State managed to escape with a four-run win; however, it didn’t record a hit after the fourth inning.

“[Bucknell was] probably a couple of timely hits away from possibly tying [the game] up,” Crowell said.

The Bison outhit the Nittany Lions 6-5.

With only five hits against an inferior opponent, the blue and white wouldn’t have won had it not been for the fourth inning.

With the remainder of the season dominated by conference matchups, the blue and white likely can’t expect to play this way against Big Ten teams and not get blown out.

While big innings are common in softball, Penn State’s reliance on them has proven to be a flaw all season long.

The Carolina Classic is a perfect example of this.

Playing five games that weekend, the blue and white saw four-run (or more) innings in every game it played. The most extreme case was against Oregon when it allowed the Ducks to put eight runs on the board in the fourth.

Only once were the Nittany Lions the benefactors of the big inning; they dropped four out of their five games during the roadtrip to the Research Triangle.

Against Maryland on Friday, it allowed eight total runs, seven of which came in the sixth.

The pitching was subpar and the defense overall was poor, allowing three unearned runs to score on three separate plays — all in one inning.

A similar story was told on Saturday when the blue and white gave up six runs over the course of two innings. It lost 6-4, but it looked excellent defensively in the game’s other five innings.

“We just have to figure out a way to stop the snowball effect,” Crowell said on Saturday after her second loss of the weekend.

That’s something her team did Tuesday.

While the Nittany Lions allowed baserunners frequently, it managed to keep them on the bases and runs off the board.

Bucknell loaded the bases in the sixth, giving the Bison an opportunity to even the game.

Fortunately for the blue and white, Bailey Parshall worked her magic yet again to keep Bucknell at bay.

Her performance, along with the performances of her teammates, wasn’t bad, but also wasn’t pretty — something that needs to improve to win games.

