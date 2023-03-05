After an altered weekend schedule due to rain, Penn State finished its final game in the Pirate-Spartan Classic, battling Hampton on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Pirates by a hefty score of 8-1.

Penn State scored early and followed with strong defense to secure the lead.

A double from Melody Coombs rattled the Pirates’ defense in the top of the first. Infield errors allowed Lydia Coleman and Coombs to advance around the bases. Maggie Finnegan followed with a groundout and pushed one run across the plate to put the Nittany Lions up 1-0.

As Penn State took the field, Bailey Parshall was calm and collected on the mound. The ace recorded two of her numerous strikeouts in the first inning. With Parshall in the circle, the rest of her fielders were able to prevent any hits or runs from breaking through.

Hampton’s Emily Workman was a strong counterpart for the Pirates. She allowed no additional runs after the first inning.

Penn State was unable to capitalize with runners on base, nor could they get a ball out of the infield thanks to Workman’s pitching.

Parshall came up strong for the blue and white, matching her opponents’ every strikeout and groundout. It seemed to be a stalemate with two forces on the mound, until the Pirates were able to find the gap.

Camryn Thompson singled on the first pitch, putting one runner on for Hampton. Thompson’s teammates sacrificed grounders to the left side to move her into scoring position. With a succeeding error on Lexie Black at first, the game was tied one each.

However, Hampton’s defense did not stop Penn State in its tracks.

Kaitlyn Morrison started a rally with a single in the top of the fifth inning. Michelle Leone drew a walk and Coombs was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Coleman. The sophomore outfielder crushed a three-RBI triple to put Penn State on top 4-1.

The offense did its part and the defense followed. Parshall struck out two more to end the inning, adding to her five Ks on the day.

The end was in sight, but the Nittany Lions’ bats did not stop there. Black doubled, putting herself into scoring position immediately. Kathryn Rex followed suit with a bomb to the fence, putting Penn State up 6-1.

The Pirates made a pitching change as Carmynn Bonner was sent in to end the inning. However, the damage had been done.

Parshall recorded another strikeout and the defense settled the rest, as Hampton was struggling to get on base. The Pirates were down to their last inning to score and had to overcome a seven-run deficit as Coombs and Black were able to score from hits from Rex and Morrison.

Hampton could not execute with runners on base, causing them to fall to Penn State 8-1. The Nittany Lions finished their weekend in Virginia undefeated.

