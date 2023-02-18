Penn State continued on its offensive strides on Saturday, recording yet another shutout during its opening tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Nittany Lions barreled past the Jacksonville Dolphins, outscoring them 4-0.

Penn State got started early, with two walks allowing Jacksonville to make an early pitching change from Ashlee Harwood to Emma Whitfield. After Cassie Lindmark’s double loaded the bases, the blue and white seemed to dominate in its first at-bat.

The Dolphins answered with a swift double play to keep the game scoreless. Bailey Parshall was back on the mound for Penn State, allowing only two runners on base, Jacksonville sisters Allison and Madison Bratek.

The competitive matchup was apparent from the beginning. Penn State hit, Jacksonville answered with defensive plays. When the Dolphins were in the box, Parshall delivered strikeouts.

Penn State trails in its all-time series against Jacksonville, 3-2, with the two-game matchup being split in 2018.

The few innings were plagued by pop flies and easy outs, invalidating earned doubles leaving multiple runners on base.

Parshall continued to deal, striking out five before the fourth inning. The contact from the Dolphins resulted in easy ground balls and simple fly outs.

However, the early pitching change seemed to be the solution for Jacksonville’s defense. Whitfield struck out one, but allowed no runs. Her skills matched those of Parshall, preventing scores and forcing her fielders to make plays.

The game appeared to be a battle of the defenses, who would let the other score first.

Penn State was in command in each of its prior games, including the start of this one, but the bats had gone quiet.

The Nittany Lions looked to rally in the top of the fifth. Lilia Crouthamel singled to right-center field and Liana Jones followed suit with another hit, with no outs in sight. With a big double from Maggie Finnegan, Penn State was up by two.

Lindmark grounded out to second, but moved Finnegan 60 feet closer to home. Lexie Black hit a sacrifice fly to center, bumping the score to 3-0.

After the thrills of the fifth, victory was not far with Parshall leading State’s defense. She capped the inning with three more K’s, pounding the outside corner of the zone.

The Nittany Lions continued to strike with a hit in the sixth from Mel Coombs. Despite Michelle Leone’s walk, Coombs was able to steal second and third, allowing her to score during a sacrifice fly to center, putting the Nittany Lions up by four.

The defensive halves got shorter for Penn State as regular pop outs were caught and Parshall’s effortless strikes continued, as she recorded over ten K’s.

Additionally, the younger players who pinch-hit and ran, such as Lydia Coleman and Maddie Gordon, were able to steal bases, showing promise for the blue and white’s season.

Once the damage was done, it was impossible for Jacksonville to overcome its run deficit, causing the team to be shutout by Bailey Parshall and her hitting squad.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE