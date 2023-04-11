After back-to-back series on the road, Penn State returns to Beard Field for a competitive week in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions will host Ohio State for a Tuesday doubleheader and close out the week with a weekend trifecta of games against Rutgers.

The blue and white is on a rough three-game skid but looks to turn the tables at home.

Ohio State

The last time the Buckeyes came to Happy Valley, they swept the home team 3-0. This was two years ago, and the times have changed.

Penn State developed its bullpen and adjusted its coaching staff in hopes to improve on the 2021 season — and it worked.

Last season, the Nittany Lions were able to split the doubleheader in Ohio, suggesting they could be an even bigger threat on their own turf this time around.

Ohio State currently sits in the middle of the Big Ten with a conference record of 4-5. Unfortunately for Penn State, it hasn’t been any better, with only two wins and seven losses in its conference games.

Working in the Nittany Lions’ favor, the Buckeyes have not earned a win away from home since the conference season started. Despite the losses, Ohio State is on a win streak, topping Rutgers in extra innings in their most recent matchup.

The Buckeyes are a force at the plate. They’re third in the conference with a team batting average of .309 and .488 slugging percentage. Their hits have propelled them to key wins, and they have seven players with averages over .300 in the box.

Sophomore Melina Wilkison carries Ohio State with a .410 average and seven home runs just this season. Penn State’s biggest threat is Lexie Black, who has tallied five homers and a .344 batting average.

Both teams have offensive weapons, but it’s just a matter of innings until one is on top.

Meanwhile, Penn State had a tough weekend, especially in the bullpen — it allowed over 30 runs to score across three days of play. However, the blue and white’s pitching staff is still highly ranked among the conference and sits just behind Wisconsin for the lowest ERA.

If the Nittany Lions bring their A-game in the circle and the Buckeyes answer with their offensive strides, it will be a tight battle in State College.

Rutgers

Penn State came out on top the last time Rutgers came to Beard Field, winning the series 3-1. It was déjà vu in 2022 when the Nittany Lions secured two more wins over the Big Ten rivals in New Jersey.

Much like Ohio State, Rutgers is toward the top of the conference in batting, with a team average just under .300. Penn State sits in 10th with one of the lowest number of at-bats compared to its 13 opponents.

The Scarlet Knights’ stats match their results. Currently fourth in Big Ten play, they have a 30-14 overall record and seven conference wins.

Rutgers most recently battled Ohio State in multiple one-run games, ultimately losing the series 2-1. Both Rutgers and Penn State are on a losing streak and will look to get out of the hole with big hits and lockdown defense.

The Knights will be aggressive in their at-bats. Kyleigh Sand is not only a team leader but ranks among the top players in the Big Ten in nearly every offensive statistical category.

Rutgers has batters in the top 10 in the conference in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, stolen bases and walks.

The Nittany Lions don’t have as much real estate in the conference leaderboards, but Melody Coombs ranked fourth in stolen bases, while Black was eighth in OPS and slugging and second in doubles.

On the mound, Penn State dominates. Bailey Parshall has the lowest opposing batting average with .163, which will limit the visitor’s attempts in the box.

The Nittany Lions have a competitive week ahead of them. Laser focus, accurate pitching and key hits will be their recipe for success.

