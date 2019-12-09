Penn State has a tough road ahead of it.

Nittany Lions coach Amanda Lehotak released the 2020 regular season schedule on Friday, which is highlighted by games against WCWS participant Alabama and perennial powerhouse Northwestern.

Penn State will face a total of six NCAA tournament teams from a season ago, including three Big Ten teams who made it to the big dance, such as Michigan and Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions will begin the season in the sunshine state for the Felsberg Invitational hosted by Florida International University. The team will face California, FIU, Michigan State and Syracuse in the event.

After the Felsberg Invitational, Penn State has two more events in Florida — the UCF Knights Classic in Orlando and the Clearwater Spring Break Invitational.

The Nittany Lions will face teams from Atlanta when they take part in the I-75 Challenge in late February.

The team will have doubleheaders against Georgia State and Georgia Tech before appearing in one game against Kennesaw State.

The home opener is set for March 18 when Penn State hosts in-state rival Pittsburgh at Beard Field.

Big Ten play begins for Penn State on March 20 when the team travels to Bloomington, IN to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a three-game series.

The Nittany Lions will close out the regular season with a home series against Michigan before the Big Ten tournament in Champaign, IL.

Season tickets for the 2020 season are now on sale.