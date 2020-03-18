Penn State released a statement Wednesday from coach Amanda Lehotak regarding the cancellation of the remainder of softball’s season, which occurred last week.

The statement reads as follows:

“Today would have marked our first home game after playing 30-straight games on the road. Only a few teams, student-athletes and coaches understand what that first home game feels like after being away for so long. When you sign up to play for Penn State softball you sign up because you love the challenge, the grind and the blue-collar mentality. What you realize after being at Penn State for a while is that you also gained an incredible extended family. We will do what Penn State does best and support one another and the community during this difficult time. We may not be on Beard Field today, but we will be again. Until then, We Are… One Team.”

The last game Penn State played was March 11 against South Florida.

The Clearwater Spring Break Invitational, held in Clearwater, Florida, was supposed to have been held March 13 to March 14. The Invitational comprised the last four away games prior to the Nittany Lions’ return to Beard Field on March 18 for the first home game of the season.

Penn State finished with a record of 11-15 on the year.

