Penn State battled, but the Nittany Lions could not convert on Friday.

In a doubleheader against Villanova and Florida Atlantic University, Penn State lost both games by scores of 3-2 and 4-1 respectively.

Following an early strikeout to start game one, Villanova took the lead early against Penn State, with a solo shot in the top of the first giving the Wildcats a 1-0 advantage.

Penn State pitcher Bailey Parshall responded by striking two batters out swinging.

Parshall’s arm only got hotter from there, striking out three in the second and two in the third. However, Villanova was able to capitalize on a Penn State error in the third and bring another run in, giving the Wildcats a two-run advantage.

The bottom of the third was huge for the Nittany Lions, with back-to-back homers from Melina Livingston and Kaitlyn Morrison bringing the game back to even at two.

A blue and white pitching change to start the fifth inning gave freshman pitcher Vanessa Oatley the mound, sending Parshall out of the game with an impressive stat sheet.

Two Villanova singles in the top of the fifth brought in another run for the Wildcats, bringing the score to 3-2.

Villanova was then able to load the bases in the top of the seventh, but a stout Penn State defense was able to get itself out of the inning with the Wildcat lead still at one.

A double by Kaitlyn Morrison gave the Nittany Lions a runner in scoring position with two outs in the final frame, but a walk followed by a strikeout ended the inning as Penn State fell to Villanova 3-2.

In the second game of the day, after FAU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Penn State tied the game with a Michelle Leone RBI single in the third.

After three innings of work in the circle and giving up one earned run, Hannah Shields was replaced by Kylee Lingenfelter, who was replaced by Parshall in the sixth after the Owls had runners at the corners with one out.

FAU took a 4-1 lead in the sixth with Parshall in the game which held to be the final score after the Nittany Lions could not break the scoring column in the seventh.

Kaitlyn Morrison and Michelle Leon stand out yet again

Morrison and Leon continued to be playmakers on Friday in both games.

Morrison recorded her first career home run and also hit a clutch double late in the game against Villanova.

Leon went 2-3 against FAU and accounted for the only RBI of the game with a single in the third.

Both freshmen have proven that they will be dangerous in their first collegiate season and should expect to take on even bigger offensive roles heading deeper into the season and into conference play.

Impressive pitching performances

Despite the end results, the Nittany Lion pitching staff was strong throughout the double header.

Parshall continued to be an absolute menace on the mound in the first game, allowing only one earned run and striking out nine in the four innings she pitched against Villanova.

In addition, on her first strikeout of the game against the Wildcats, the sophomore recorded her 200th career strikeout.

Against FAU, Parshall entered the game in the sixth inning with runners on the corners in relief of Lingenfelter, giving up three unearned runs.

Oatley again showed that she can hold her own in the circle at the collegiate level, holding Villanova to one run in three innings of work.

Shields, in her first appearance and start for Penn State this season, went strong for three innings and only gave up one earned run. She showed that she can be counted on to hold teams at bay for a short time and give the Nittany Lions a chance to win.

Lingenfelter, during her 1.1 innings in the circle, struck out two batters before being replaced by Parshall.

While their outings against the Owls were not their best efforts, Parshall and Lingenfelter are still plenty reliable as two of coach Amanda Lehotak’s top pitchers.

Runners stranded in both games prove to be crucial

Runs were hard to come by in both games for Penn State, however more could have been scored had multiple runners not been left on base.

In both games, a total of nine runners were stranded by the Nittany Lions; five against Villanova and four against FAU.

In two close contests, these stranded base runners proved to be the difference between a win and a loss for Penn State and need to be converted into runs in order to earn wins.