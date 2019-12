Coach Amanda Lehotak’s bullpen is getting another arm.

Creighton pitcher Logan Black, an Omaha, Nebraska native, will boost the rotation for the Nittany Lions.

Black pitched in 22 games in the past season, totaling 102.1 innings in the pitcher’s circle.

In that span, she had a 3-9 record, allowing 106 hits, 85 strikeouts and a 3.63 ERA.

She will join a rotation of the five current pitchers on the team for the spring season.