After posting a winning record during its first weekend of it’s spring break trip, Penn State will head to Tampa to take on the University of South Florida on Wednesday.

Following this matchup, the Nittany Lions will return to Clearwater before starting their Big Ten slate the following week.

The Nittany Lions posted a 3-2 record last weekend in Clearwater, featuring three shutout wins over Yale, Robert Morris and Western Michigan.

The weekend record was due in part to pitcher Bailey Parshall. The pitcher, recently named Big Ten pitcher of the week, dealt three complete game shutouts, 36 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA.

University of South Florida

Penn State will play its first game of the week in Tampa against USF on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Bulls boast a record of 15-9 and have played eight teams that are currently ranked. They have come out on top in four of those eight games.

AnaMarie Bruni, a 2019 first team all-conference and third team all-region selection, leads the Bulls offensively with a .443 batting average, 12 runs scored and 35 hits while Georgina Corrick dominates in the circle with a 1.39 ERA, an 11-3 record and 103 strikeouts.

Assuming Bailey Parshall gets the start against USF for the Nittany Lions and if Corrick starts for the Bulls, it could be a great pitchers duel with runs being hard to come by.

USF will be a great challenge to start off the week with for Penn State. A team that is capable of beating ranked opponents, the Bulls will give the Nittany Lions a great taste of the competition they could face going into conference play.

Tennessee-Chattanooga

In its first game back at Clearwater, Penn State will play the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Friday at 12:00 p.m.

The Mocs have a 6-14 record and have faced no ranked opponents. Against Seton Hall and Bowling Green, both teams that defeated Penn State in Clearwater last weekend, UT Chattanooga lost 1-0 and 5-4 respectively.

Emily Coltharp and Aly Walker lead the Mocs in the batter’s box. Coltharp owns a team best .419 batting average, 14 runs and 26 hits while Walker boasts a .349 batting average, 22 hits and a team best 11 RBIs.

In it last eight games for UT Chattanooga, the run difference between the winning and losing score was two runs or less, so although the Mocs won just one of those games, they have not been blown out recently like the Nittany Lions have been.

Providence

Penn State will play Providence on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The Friars have a 6-9 record. Although they have only played 15 games and have played no ranked opponents, they haven’t been mercy ruled yet this season nor have they mercy ruled any of their opponents. They’ve been shutout three times thus far in 2020.

The Friars’ scores in their games haven’t followed any pattern. They’ve gone on a couple two game win streaks, including one currently, but they’ve also had a four game losing streak. It’s been a season of ups and downs for Providence so far, much like Penn State.

Despite its offense lacking at some times, the Friars do possess some offensive power in its lineup. Jessica Tomaso leads the team with a .366 batting average and 14 RBIs along with Mackensie Compton who has a .348 batting average and team-leading 16 hits, 10 runs and five home runs.

Providence seems to hold a lot of stock pitching wise in Daniela Alverez. While her 3.85 ERA isn’t the lowest on the team, she has the most innings pitched with 47.1.

Going by previous score lines, Providence and Penn State are similar in the fact that sometimes they can shut opponents out, but have just as many shutouts against themselves.

Winthrop

Penn State will take on Winthrop in its first game Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

With a record of 13-9, the Eagles have scored eight or more runs in eight of their 13 victories, including a 17-0 romping of Delaware State. However, in nine of their losses, they scored three runs or less, which proves that their offense can be prolific but also lackluster at times, similar to Penn State.

Ashley Westbrooks and Ansley Gilreath make the offense go for Winthrop. Westbrooks has a .338 batting average, 23 hits and a team-leading 21 runs and 17 RBIs while Gilreath claims a .391 batting average with 15 RBIs and a team best 25 hits.

Unlike the Nittany Lions, the Eagles’ top-hitters are almost all upperclassmen, so this team has more experience with winning, supported through its 30-25 record in 2019.

Penn State can navigate through this game by building an offensive attack early and sustaining that fire throughout the game as well as keeping the experienced lineup of Winthrop off-balance in the batter’s box.

Army

In its final game before returning to State College, Penn State will face off against Army Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The Black Knights boast a 13-9 record and are currently on a four game win streak in which they have outscored their opponents 31-5.

These lopsided results and sustained success is due largely in part to the Army pitching staff, especially Emily Ionnotti, Macey Newbary and Alicyn Grate. The trio carries the majority of the workload in the circle for the Black Knights and as evidenced by their record, have been doing a sufficient job keeping opponents off balance.

Ally Snelling leads Army in the batter’s box with a .391 batting average and a team best 18 runs, 27 hits, and 20 RBIs.

While the team does have a winning record, they have only one shutout victory. In addition, the Black Knights have yet to be shutout this season by an opponent.

This is a good matchup for Penn State to finish the weekend with before returning home. Army’s offense will challenge the blue and white pitching staff as well as forcing the offense to put runs on the board.