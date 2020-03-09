After a strong start to the season and a dominant performance last weekend, Bailey Parshall was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week.

Last weekend in Clearwater, Florida, the sophomore lefthander pitched three complete game shutouts, moving her current record in the circle to 7-5, and posted 36 strikeouts along with a 0.00 ERA

This is Parshall’s first Big Ten Weekly award and she is the first Penn State pitcher to be named conference pitcher of the week since Marlaina Laubach was in 2016.

So far this season, Parshall has compiled 117 strikeouts and a team best 2.60 ERA. She is currently in eighth place for all-time strikeouts in program history.