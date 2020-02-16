Penn State entered its rematch with Villanova with momentum after a dominant pair of wins on Saturday.

But on Sunday, in the final game of their tournament in the UCF Knights Classic, the Nittany Lions were unable to secure a victory over Villanova losing 9-3.

Villanova’s offense hit the ground running against the Nittany Lions, playing shutout defense and homering in the first and second innings to build a 4-0 lead early on.

A Penn State pitching change brought Bailey Parshall into the game and temporarily halted the Wildcat attack, but a three hit fourth inning for Villanova gave the Wildcats yet another run, widening the deficit to five runs.

A blue and white rally began in the top of the sixth, and clutch back-to-back hits by Melina Livingston and Kennedy Legg gave the Nittany Lions a run back and put runners on the corners with no outs.

Although Penn State didn’t land any runners on base after the first run came in, a Villanova error on a Dani Fey sac fly gave the Nittany Lions another run, ending the half inning with Penn State only trailing by three.

Villanova was quick to respond, getting two runners on base to kick off the bottom of the sixth.

A run scored off of a fielder’s choice followed by a two run home run gave the Wildcats a bit of a cushion, as the deficit was widened to six runs.

An error followed by a single gave Villanova another run, and the sixth inning ended with a score of 9-2 in favor of the Wildcats.

A double by sophomore Ally Kurland gave Penn State a runner in scoring position to start off the seventh inning, and another double by Kaitlyn Morrison brought a run in for the Nittany Lions.

Nonetheless, the blue and white comeback efforts were to no avail, and the game ended with a score of 9-3.

Hits hard to come by for the Nittany Lions

In the loss against Villanova, Penn State’s offense finished the game with a mere six total hits.

Melina Livingston, Ally Kurland, Kaitlyn Morrison and Chelsea Bisi each recorded one hit. Kennedy Legg had two, but untimeliness and no real offensive production elsewhere prevented the Nittany Lions from opening up the game at all before it was too late.

Penn State was able to earn four bases off walks over the course of the game, but struggled with stranding runners throughout the game.

Villanova only struck out five Penn State batters, proving that regardless of how bad the score looks, the blue and white offense has no trouble putting the ball in play.

Field day for Villanova offense

Villanova’s offense sprayed balls all over the field against the Nittany Lions, regardless of who was pitching.

The Wildcats recorded 14 hits on Sunday, with three coming in the form of home runs.

Freshman Chloe Smith was a standout for Villanova, accounting for three hits, including a solo homer in the first inning.

On Saturday, Penn State had a dominant effort from its pitchers in the circle, but this performance could not be replicated on Sunday.

Nittany Lions must hold heads high moving into next weekend

Although Sunday morning wasn’t the best outing for Penn State, a 2-3 record on the weekend including a victory over a competitive Iowa State team can still be used as a springboard for the Nittany Lions.

The loss brought Penn State to .500 on the year, and a few key wins next weekend can bring the Nittany Lions right back in the green and set them up for one of their best seasons in recent years.

Next weekend, the team will travel to the state of Alabama to participate in another invitational, and are set to play Louisville, Alabama, and Wichita State.