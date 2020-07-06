Amanda Lehotak has resigned from her position as the head coach of Penn State’s softball team, according to a statement released by the team.

Lehotak is taking this opportunity to pursue other opportunities away from softball, the statement said.

"This was not an easy decision as my time at Penn State has been nothing short of incredible," Lehotak said in the statement before thanking members of her staff, her players, Penn State alumni and fans.

“One of my principles I have always stressed to my student-athletes and my staff is to be where your feet are, and now it's time for me to do the same,” Lehotak said. “I will forever look back at my time in Happy Valley with cherished memories and wish nothing but the best for the Nittany Lions.”

The former Nittany Lion skipper had been with the program the last seven seasons. In 2016, Lehotak led Penn State to its most successful season since 2011 with a fourth place finish in the Big Ten.

Penn State said it will now begin a nationwide search for Lehotak’s replacement.